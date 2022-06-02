Clear Channel Outdoor's Reimagined Showcase Shelters Deliver Powerful Reach & Impact with Street Level Audiences as Travel, Return to Office Surge Continues

Rebooted Transit Shelters Allow Brands to Drive Consumer Action, Social Media Engagement via Out of Home Campaigns

NEW YORK, June 2, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Clear Channel Outdoor ( CCO ) (NYSE: CCO ) today announced a reimagined approach for brands to stand out and break through with consumers at the street level with its Out-of-Home (OOH) Showcase Shelters, a fully-customizable advertising reboot of the traditional transit shelter. Showcase Shelters provide immersive, tailored advertising experiences that engage consumers at eye level with creative brand presentations and an array of engagement opportunities, including activating via QR codes and sharing images and hashtags that drive action across social platforms.

CCO's Showcase Shelters are strategically located in densely populated urban centers and areas with heavy foot traffic across the San Francisco, San Diego, Sacramento, Washington, D.C., and soon-to-be Los Angeles, metropolitan areas. In addition to selecting them based on location, brands can plan their Showcase Shelters campaign by leveraging more than 1,500 behavioral audience segments in CCO's RADARView®, a dynamic campaign visualization tool that combines digital audience insights with demographics and location targeting to efficiently reach a brand's desired customer.

Showcase Shelters allow brands to optimize the entire field of view of the display, inviting bold designs that captivate consumers by implementing innovative add-on elements to increase brand awareness and impact. Showcase Shelter packages include two ad displays on the front and back of the transit shelter, fully wrapped back glass panels, and 100% share of voice guaranteed with each unit. Some optional features can include 3D extensions, lighting effects and custom enhancements to transit benches, panels and roofs.

"We sell a product to developers and businesses—tools that make it easy to adopt passwordless authentication—but the problem we're solving as a company is much more human. Everyone has some visceral experience dealing with the frustration or insecurity of passwords, and we wanted this campaign to strike that chord in San Francisco where many of these people also happen to be potential customers of our product. For example, one part of our campaign that struck a chord with people was covering transit shelters with post-it notes of handwritten passwords — we found it to be a highly relatable and attention grabbing display," said Reed McGinley-Stempel, co-founder and CEO of Stytch.

CCO also recently utilized their Showcase Shelters for good by partnering with No Kid Hungry, a national campaign to end childhood hunger, on a holiday campaign. They transformed two Showcase Shelters in Washington, D.C. into immersive scenes depicting the importance of a child's ability to dream, while encouraging people to help fuel those dreams by connecting kids to food that feeds their bodies as well as their imaginations. Passersby were encouraged to scan a QR code on the shelters to donate directly to No Kid Hungry.

"1 in 6 kids in the United States could face hunger," said Diana Hovey, Senior Vice President, Corporate Partnerships at Share Our Strength, the organization behind the No Kid Hungry campaign. "But thanks to our partnership with Clear Channel Outdoor, we are raising awareness and critical funds to help feed kids and fuel their dreams."

"As offices reopen and consumers are back on the streets in city centers, our Showcase Shelters represent a complete reinvention of the typical out of home transit shelter. Clear Channel's award-winning creative team can help marketers convert ad campaigns into stunning brand experiences, while amplifying their campaigns through engagement opportunities such as QR codes, which have become a must-have for brands to successfully connect with their customers today," said Dan Levi, EVP & CMO, CCO. "Showcase Shelters are an ideal way for marketers to bring brands to life for their customers, impacting their targeted audiences both in the physical and digital worlds."

