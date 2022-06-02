CYE Brings Home FinTech Global's CyberTech100 Award

The third annual list features leading companies that are combating the latest cyber threats to financial institutions

TEL AVIV, Israel, June 2, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- CYE , the industry leader in cybersecurity optimization solutions, today announced that it has been awarded FinTech Global's CyberTech 100 Award. The CyberTech100 list is comprised of 100 companies chosen by a panel of analysts and industry experts from a list of over 1,000 companies. Winners have all demonstrated innovative use of technology to solve a significant industry problem, generate cost savings, or efficiency improvements across the security value chain.

In the ever-growing financial industry, the need for cybersecurity has become larger than ever with ransomware attack payouts reaching new highs around the world. CYE is committed to building solutions that enable organizations to strengthen their internal capabilities, helping them take full control of their cybersecurity posture. CYE also enables security leaders to identify which business assets are at risk, prioritize them based on critical business impact, and execute cost-effective remediation projects for optimal risk prevention.

CYE bridges the gap between the security and finance industries, enabling organizations to translate technical risk into business risk while looking at security as a business concern in a highly competitive and highly regulated industry.

Hyver, CYE's product, uses advanced algorithms and graph modeling to visualize a comprehensive and deep cybersecurity assessment, covering the entire organization-CYE to accurately predict possible attack routes, giving organizations the ability to prevent such attacks before they occur, as well as the knowledge of where resources need to be invested.

"CYE is excited to be named on the CyberTech100 list," said Reuven Aronashvili, CEO and Founder of CYE. "We have seen the direct need for financial institutions to be protected time and time again. We work hard to constantly stay many steps ahead of threat actors. Hyver, coupled with our seasoned team members who have an abundance of real-world experience in some of the harshest cybersecurity environments that exist today, has allowed us to provide superior cybersecurity to all sectors, especially financial institutions."

"Financial institutions are 300 times more likely to be the target of a cyberattack compared to other companies. As such, security executives in financial services must stay on top of the latest innovation and threats in the market to proactively prevent data breaches and avoid reputational damage," said Richard Sachar, Director at FinTech Global. "The CyberTech100 list helps them do just that by identifying the top new technologies which can be part of an integrated cybersecurity risk management strategy."

CYE's cybersecurity optimization platform enables customers to visualize, quantify, and mitigate organizational cyber risk so they can improve security, maximize budgets, and invest in effective remediation. Unlike other providers, CYE combines technology with red team activity to deliver the most comprehensive and contextual organizational security assessments.

With headquarters in Israel and offices in New York and London, the company serves Fortune 500 and mid-market companies in multiple industries around the world.

CYE is funded by investors including EQT Private Equity and 83North.

