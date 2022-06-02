Epson Robots Introduces GX Series SCARA Robots to Deliver Next-Level Performance and Flexibility

New Epson GX4 and GX8 SCARA Robots Feature Advanced Technology to Provide a Breakthrough in Productivity to Meet High-End Automation Needs

LOS ALAMITOS, Calif., June 2, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The demand for robotics is on the rise as businesses look to automation for productive manufacturing solutions. Engineered to meet unique automation needs across various industries, Epson Robots, the #1 SCARA robot manufacturer in the world, today announced the new GX Series robot lineup with the GX4 and GX8. Built upon 40 years of expertise, the GX Series is a new class of high-power-density SCARA robots that delivers next level performance and flexibility ideal for medical device, electronics and consumer electronics industries. The GX robots will be showcased for the first time in North America at Automate in Detroit, Mich., from June 6-9 in booth #2018.

The GX4 and GX8 SCARA robots offer high throughput, smooth motion control and heavy payloads with advanced Epson GYROPLUS technology. Offering multiple arm configurations, a 250-350 mm reach with the GX4 and a 450-650 mm reach with the GX8, the robots can achieve ultra-high precision with tasks including assembly, pick and place and intricate small-parts handling processes. Both robots have battery-less encoders, built-in Ethernet cables and other advanced features to support a remarkably low cost of ownership.

"As the demand for automation continues across all industries, Epson pushes the envelope by providing high-performance solutions with leading-edge precision to meet the most demanding tasks," said Scott Marsic, group product manager, Epson Robots. "With the new GX Series, the GX4 and GX8 SCARA robots allow users to manage robotic solutions powerfully and with a compact footprint. Integration with Epson RC+® software helps manufacturers get the most out of their robots in terms of simplicity and performance."

The high-power density SCARA robots are equipped with larger motors to handle heavy workloads at fast speeds. The GX4 can handle payloads up to 4 kg and the GX8 can handle up to 8 kg, both from a small form factor.

Equipped with Epson RC+ industrial automation development software, the GX4 and GX8 offer ultimate ease of use. An intuitive and feature-packed software, Epson RC+ streamlines automation to effortlessly design complex and robust robotic solutions with a simple interface, advanced integrated solutions and advanced 3D simulator.

Additional features include:

- Low residual vibration – fast settling times with proprietary Epson GYROPLUS vibration reduction system and rigid arm design, plus no ringing or overshoot

- Optimized footprint – multiple mount and cable bottom exit options

- GX4 options include 250, 300 and 350 mm reach and a unique curved arm (350 mm) to maximize work envelope

- GX8 options include 450, 550 and 650 mm reach and a longer Z axis

- Built for demanding environments – Standard, Cleanroom (ISO3) and ESD, and new standalone ESD models available; GX8 also supports Protected IP65

- Advanced integrated options – Vision Guidance, Parts Feeding, Force Guidance, Conveyor Tracking, Fieldbus, API.NET, and Arm Length Calibration

To learn more about the Epson GX4 and GX8 SCARA robots, please visit https://epson.com/gx-scara-robot-series.

About Epson Robots

Epson Robots is a global leader in PC-controlled precision factory automation, with well over 100,000 units sold worldwide1 and a product line of hundreds of models of easy-to-use SCARA and 6-Axis robots based on a common PC-based platform. Building on a 40-year heritage, Epson Robots today delivers robots for precision assembly and material handling applications in the aerospace, appliance, automotive, biotechnology, consumer product, electronics, food processing, medical device, pharmaceutical, plastics, semiconductor, and telecommunication industries. For more information, visit www.epsonrobots.com

About Epson

Epson is a global technology leader dedicated to co-creating sustainability and enriching communities by leveraging its efficient, compact, and precision technologies and digital technologies to connect people, things, and information. The company is focused on solving societal issues through innovations in home and office printing, commercial and industrial printing, manufacturing, visual and lifestyle. Epson's goal is to become carbon negative and eliminate use of exhaustible underground resources such as oil and metal by 2050.

Led by the Japan-based Seiko Epson Corporation, the worldwide Epson Group generates annual sales of around JPY 1 trillion. global.epson.com/

Epson America, Inc., based in Los Alamitos, Calif., is Epson's regional headquarters for the U.S., Canada, and Latin America. To learn more about Epson, please visit: epson.com. You may also connect with Epson America on Facebook (facebook.com/Epson), Twitter (twitter.com/EpsonAmerica), YouTube (youtube.com/epsonamerica), and Instagram (instagram.com/EpsonAmerica).

