Introducing STEM: An Innovative New Line of Pest Control Products Powered by Plant-Derived Active Ingredients

For the 65 million Americans seeking alternatives to conventional pest control solutions*, this one-stop pest control shop includes a full range of bug killers and repellents that utilize botanical extracts

RACINE, Wis., June 2, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Over billions of years, nature has evolved powerful bug-fighting abilities. Harnessing this power, STEM is a new pest control brand that is rooted in nature and optimized by science. From bug killer sprays to mosquito repellents, STEM is entomologist-tested and scientifically engineered to be effective against bugs. Using plant-derived active ingredients, STEM is safe and effective for use around kids and pets, when used as directed.

Nearly 65 million Americans currently don't use pest control products as they seek an alternative to conventional solutions or ineffective offerings*, leaving many families unprotected as they begin opening windows and spending more time outdoors. Yet, 85 percent of homeowners reported seeing or having trouble with pests in the past year**, according to a 2021 Harris Poll conducted on behalf of the National Pest Management Association. STEM offers a full line of seven insecticides and repellents, giving homeowners around the country a variety of solutions tailored to their preferences and pest control needs.

"We have been hard at work developing STEM for the last few years with the knowledge that certain botanical extracts contain chemicals that naturally immobilize bugs," explained an Entomologist at the SC Johnson Center for Insect Science and Family Health™. "So, we used these extracts in scientifically precise combinations to optimize effectiveness on bugs, while ensuring they are safe to use around humans and pets, when used as directed. We then conducted rigorous testing to ensure the plant-powered products deliver the efficacy we know our customers expect."

STEM insecticides and repellents have no added dye, fragrance or harsh chemical odor. The plant-derived active ingredients like lemongrass, mint and rosemary oils provide an effective solution, while the nozzles are specifically designed to target insects directly.

ONE-STOP SHOP FOR PEST CONTROL

From ants and roaches to yellow jackets and fruit flies, the STEM Bug Killer line conveniently showcases the bugs it is designed to kill within the name, making it easier for families to select the right product for their needs. The full line includes:

STEM Bug Killer Spray (Ants, Roaches, Flies) —insecticide trigger spray that is formulated to kill roaches, flies and ants. —insecticide trigger spray that is formulated to kill roaches, flies and ants.

STEM Bug Killer Spray (Ants, Roaches, Spiders) —insecticide spray that targets ants, roaches and spiders and can be used both indoors and outdoors, when used as directed. —insecticide spray that targets ants, roaches and spiders and can be used both indoors and outdoors, when used as directed.

STEM Bug Killer Spray (Flies, Mosquitoes, & Gnats) —insecticide spray that uses plant-derived, active ingredients to kill flies, mosquitoes and gnats on contact. —insecticide spray that uses plant-derived, active ingredients to kill flies, mosquitoes and gnats on contact.

STEM Bug Killer Spray (Wasps, Hornets & Yellow Jackets) —kills wasps, hornets and yellow jackets and is designed to spray up to 15 feet, so users can attack stinging insects before they attack them. —kills wasps, hornets and yellow jackets and is designed to spray up to 15 feet, so users can attack stinging insects before they attack them.

STEM Fruit Fly Trap —uses a potent combination of ingredients designed to attract and drown fruit flies. —uses a potent combination of ingredients designed to attract and drown fruit flies.

The STEM Mosquito Repellent line includes two convenient options for protecting families during the peak season, including:

STEM Bug Repellent Spray (Mosquitoes) —mosquito repellent spritz formulated with an essential oil blend designed to keep mosquitoes away. —mosquito repellent spritz formulated with an essential oil blend designed to keep mosquitoes away.

STEM Bug Repellent Wipes (Mosquitoes) —uses plant-derived active ingredients and is safe for use on kids (6 months and older, when used as directed) to keep mosquitoes away. —uses plant-derived active ingredients and is safe for use on kids (6 months and older, when used as directed) to keep mosquitoes away.

STEM insecticides and repellents can be purchased through major retailers including Amazon, Target, Walmart, Sam's Club, Lowe's, Publix, Meijer, Dollar General, CVS and Walgreens. For a full list of store availability, visit STEMForBugs.com .

PRODUCT OF THE YEAR

STEM was already named an official Product of the Year in 2022 for outstanding innovation through a national survey of 40,000 American shoppers conducted by Kantar, a global leader in consumer research. With a distinctive red seal that is globally recognized as the vote of confidence from consumers themselves, shoppers can easily cut through the clutter and trust that STEM demonstrated the utmost innovation in the pest control category for function, design, packaging and ingredients.

"Given the continued flux and uncertainty over the past two years, we're prouder than ever to provide consumers with the vote of 40,000 fellow shoppers as a guide they can trust when making important purchase decisions for themselves and their families," said Mike Nolan, Global CEO of Product of the Year Management. "One of the great strengths of Product of the Year is that we champion products like STEM that use the latest industry innovations and insights to offer consumers much-needed solutions for common household needs like pest control."

ABOUT STEM

STEM is a new lineup of bug killer sprays and mosquito repellents that is powered by botanical extracts formulated in scientifically precise combinations to optimize effectiveness. The entomologist-tested and scientifically engineered one-stop pest control shop is designed to be effective in killing or repelling bugs, but safe to use around humans and pets, when used as directed. The plant-derived active ingredients like lemongrass, mint and rosemary oils help fight nature with nature. See more STEM product details by visiting www.STEMForBugs.com.

*OMNI Audience Explorer: IRI Purchase-Based Data Set. Dec 2021

**The Harris Poll Survey for the National Pest Management Association (September 2021)

