GOL discloses preliminary traffic figures for May 2022

SÃO PAULO, June 6, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- GOL Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes S.A. (NYSE: GOL and B3: GOLL4), Brazil's largest domestic airline, announces today preliminary air traffic figures for the month of May 2022, compared to the same period in 2021.
Highlights:
- GOL's total supply (ASK) increased 124.5%. Total seats increased 125.1% and the number of departures increased by 130.9%. GOL's total demand (RPK) increased by 97.1% and the load factor was 77.3%.
- GOL's domestic supply (ASK) increased 110.0% and demand (RPK) increased by 82.3%. GOL's domestic load factor was 76.3%. The volume of departures increased by 124.2% and seats increased by 118.7%.
- GOL's international supply (ASK) was 200 million, the demand (RPK) was 181 million and international load factor was 90.6%.
May/22 Preliminary Traffic Figures:
Monthly Traffic Figures (¹)
Accumulated Traffic Figures(¹)
LTM Traffic Figures (¹)
Operating data *
May/22
May/21
% Var.
5M22
5M21
% Var.
May/22
LTM
May/21
LTM
% Var.
Total GOL
Departures
15,850
6,864
130.9%
79,516
44,346
79.3%
169.,40
103,380
63.8%
Seats (thousand)
2,750
1,221
125.1%
13,883
7,776
78.5%
29,627
18,079
63.9%
ASK (million)
3,109
1,385
124.5%
16,146
9,277
74.0%
33,885
21,454
57.9%
RPK (million)
2,403
1,219
97.1%
12,881
7,550
70.6%
27,474
17,342
58.4%
Load factor
77.3%
88.0%
-10.7 p.p
79.8%
81.4%
-1.6 p.p
81.1%
80.8%
0.2 p.p
Pax on board (thousand)
2,025
1,060
91.0%
10,731
6,216
72.6%
23,331
14,339
62.7%
Domestic GOL
Departures
15,391
6,864
124.2%
77,901
44,346
75.7%
167,420
103,380
61.9%
Seats (thousand)
2,672
1,221
118.7%
13,604
7,776
75.0%
29,297
18,079
62.1%
ASK (million)
2,909
1,385
110.0%
15,461
9,277
66.7%
33,074
21,454
54.2%
RPK (million)
2,221
1,219
82.3%
12,316
7,550
63.1%
26,815
17,342
54.6%
Load factor
76.3%
88.0%
-11.6 p.p
79.7%
81.4%
-1.7 p.p
81.1%
80.8%
0.2 p.p
Pax on board (thousand)
1,955
1,060
84.3%
10,501
6,216
68.9%
23,063
14,339
60.8%
International GOL
Departures
459
0
N.A
1,615
0
N.A
1,920
0
N.A
Seats (thousand)
78
0
N.A
278
0
N.A
329
0
N.A
ASK (million)
200
0
N.A
685
0
N.A
810
0
N.A
RPK (million)
181
0
N.A
565
0
N.A
659
0
N.A
Load factor
90.6%
0
N.A
82.5%
0
N.A
81.4%
0
N.A
Pax on board (thousand)
70
0
N.A
230
0
N.A
268
0
N.A
On-time Departures
94.3%
95.5%
-1.2 p.p
93.5%
96.6%
-3.0 p.p
92.7%
95.7%
-3.0 p.p
Flight Completion
99.6%
99.4%
0.2 p.p
99.6%
98.3%
1.3 p.p
99.4%
98.4%
1.0 p.p
Cargo Ton (thousand)
5.9
3.0
92.1%
25.6
15.3
68.0%
52.5
34.1
53.8%
* Source: Agência Nacional de Aviação Civil (ANAC) and the Company for the current month.
(1) Preliminary Figures
About GOL Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes S.A. ("GOL")
GOL is Brazil's largest airline, leader in the corporate and leisure segments. Since its founding in 2001, it has been the airline with the lowest unit cost in Latin America, which has enabled the democratization of air transportation. The Company has alliances with American Airlines and Air France-KLM, in addition to making available to Customers many codeshares and interline agreements, bringing more convenience and ease of connections to any place served by these partnerships. With the purpose of "Being First for Everyone", GOL offers the best travel experience to its passengers, including: the largest inventory of seats and the most legroom; the most complete platform with internet, movies, and live TV; and the best loyalty program, SMILES. In cargo transportation, GOLLOG delivers parcels to various regions in Brazil and abroad and has a partnership with Mercado Livre. The Company has a team of 14,100 highly qualified airline professionals focused on Safety, GOL's number one value, and operates a standardized fleet of 142 Boeing 737 aircraft. GOL's shares are traded on the NYSE (GOL) and the B3 (GOLL4). For further information, visit www.voegol.com.br/ri.
