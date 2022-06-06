Jimmy Ahern Serves as Vice Chair for 7th Year as Laidlaw Sponsors Big Brothers Big Sisters Golf Classic 2022 to Raise $1 Million

Boston , June 6, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- New York-based venture capital firm, Laidlaw Capital Markets was honored to sponsor the world's largest mentorship network, Big Brothers Big Sisters of Eastern Massachusetts for its keystone fundraiser.

400 golfers joined football stars, Kendrick Bourne and Devin Asiasi at the 47th annual Golf Classic on June 2. The tournament, which took place at Pinehills Golf Club, Plymouth, MA, raised an enormous $1 million to support year-round, one-to-one mentoring.

Managing partner of Laidlaw, Jimmy Ahern who served as Vice Chairman of the event for the seventh consecutive year, said: "Big Brothers Big Sisters provides amazing opportunities for less fortunate children and young people. They have successfully provided 78% of the youths in the program group with a mentor, making 46% less likely to use illegal drugs, 27% less likely to use alcohol and 58% less likely to skip school. Golf Classic is only one of the amazing events the organization hosts and was an honor to be a part of."

Big Brothers Big Sisters of Eastern Massachusetts has supported and nurtured more than 20,000 matched pairings of six to 18-year-olds with adult volunteers who form lasting bonds and relationships. The organization was founded to provide opportunities for the children and young people to unlock their full potential and guide them towards a brighter future.

The global pandemic has had a huge effect on those families involved with the organization. "We can't change the multi-year impact of COVID-19 on our youth and families," said Mark O'Donnell, President and CEO of Big Brothers Big Sisters of East Massachusetts. "What we can do, however," he continued, "is implement proactive positive changes, one child at a time, that at scale can create broad impact that has the power to redefine our communities. Our work is more important now than ever, and we're so grateful for those that came out to support our mission and play golf today."

CEO of Laidlaw & Company, Matt Eitner said: "Laidlaw is honored to yet again sponsor this event. We truly believe in Big Brothers Big Sisters' mission to provide mentorship which positively impacts the lives of those who need it most."

Golf Classic is recognized throughout Boston and New York's financial and philanthropic communities as the "can't miss" event of the year with amazing giveaways and on-course fun. Big Brothers Big Sisters is grateful for the support, accredits donators, sponsors, and volunteers for making the golf tournament possible.

For more information about its mission, to become a volunteer or to register with Big Brothers Big Sisters of Massachusetts visit www.emassbigs.org

Laidlaw Capital Markets is a part of Laidlaw & Company (UK) Ltd. Which is a New York-based independent investment banking and securities brokerage focused on the needs of domestic and international companies, corporate entrepreneurs, institutions and private clients worldwide within sectors such as healthcare, biotechnology, pharmaceuticals.

Big Brothers Big Sisters of Eastern Massachusetts is an innovative, energetic organization that is making a real difference in the lives of nearly 3,000 youth annually by providing them with an invested, caring adult mentor in long-term, professionally supported relationships. With research and proven outcomes at its core, Big Brothers Big Sisters of Eastern Massachusetts is working to defend the potential of children facing adversity and ensure every child has the support from caring adults that they need for healthy development and success in life. The organization's vision is to inspire, engage and transform communities in Eastern Massachusetts by helping youth achieve their full potential, contributing to healthier families, better schools, more confident futures and stronger communities. Throughout its 70 years, the largest Big Brothers Big Sisters affiliate in New England has created and served more than 20,000 matches. For more information about the agency and its mission, visit www.emassbigs.org.

