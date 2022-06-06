Messer's Innovative Cryogenic Solutions are the Ingredient for Growth at IBIE

Messer's Innovative Cryogenic Solutions are the Ingredient for Growth at IBIE

Processors partner with Messer for a step change in production

BRIDGEWATER, N.J., June 6, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- As baked goods and prepared foods producers have grown during this tight labor market, Messer has innovated along with them to meet their production goals. Messer will highlight the newest freezing and chilling solutions that help processors increase production and repurpose their labor at the 2022 International Baking Industry Exposition (IBIE).

The Messer Wave Impingement Freezer processes IQF desserts to dumplings and helps food producers increase production while reducing staffing requirements. (PRNewswire)

At IBIE, Messer will showcase testimonials from decades long customers who embraced Messer's latest freezing and chilling solutions to boost production when they needed it most. These solutions include:

The new, patented Wave Impingement Freezer may increase production up to 50% for individually quick frozen (IQF) foods like pasta, inclusions or even pizza toppings. It combines the efficiency of nitrogen impingement freezing with an adjustable wave-action to improve product quality and reduce labor requirements.

Messer's wide range of Spiral Freezer s process a variety of food products like whole pizzas, gourmet snacks, and burritos. These freezers provide flexibility and can boost productivity on existing lines. Dependable, easy to operate and maintain, it offers large freezing capacity of up to 10,000 pounds per hour in a small footprint.

Messer's food team and product testing at the Messer Technical Innovation Center in Cleveland, Ohio can help bakery operators determine which cryogenic solution provides the best value for their production facilities.

Click here to learn more about Messer freezing and chilling solutions for baking featured at Booth 3665 at IBIE Sept. 18-21 in Las Vegas.

About Messer Americas

Messer is the largest privately held industrial gas business in the world, and a leading industrial and medical gas company in North and South America. Messer offers over 120 years of expertise in industrial, medical, specialty and electronic gases. The company delivers quality gases, related services and technology via an extensive production and distribution network. Health and safety, sustainability practices and environmental protection are core Messer values that are embedded in the company's daily operations.

Messer Americas is part of the Messer SE & Co. KGaA, representing a USD ~3.8 billion enterprise with presence in the Americas, Europe and Asia. For more information, visit: www.messeramericas.com.

www.lindeus.com . (PRNewsFoto/Linde North America) (PRNewsfoto/Linde Engineering North America) (PRNewswire)

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Messer Americas