Solera Appoints New Chief Financial Officer and Chief Medical Officer

These two key executive hires strengthen Solera's senior leadership team as company continues to transform digital and community-based health with a curated network of evidence-based, consumer-friendly programs addressing the costliest chronic conditions

PHOENIX, June 6, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Solera Health , the premier platform for connecting people seamlessly and easily to health solutions that work, announces the appointment of Bill Perilli as Chief Financial Officer and Dr. Byron Crowe as Chief Medical Officer.

Perilli has nearly 20 years of experience in healthcare and both venture and private equity-backed companies. Perilli most recently served as CFO at Unite Us, where he helped scale accounting, FP&A and HR functions during their early startup phase and through hypergrowth. He previously held leadership roles as an auditor, investor and operator for both private and public companies. As CFO, Perilli will lead all finance, accounting, and investor related functions.

"I'm thrilled to join the team at Solera," said Perilli. "Their unique platform is truly unmatched in market - the combination of value-based payment model, curated multi-condition networks and robust engagement is changing the consumer experience and enabling payers and employers to better manage point solutions. I am excited to join this amazing team which is building the future of healthcare today."

Crowe currently serves as a faculty member at Harvard Medical School and practices clinically at Beth Israel Deaconess Medical Center in Boston. His work in improving health systems at scale has spanned large academic medical centers, international non-profits and digital health innovators. Formally trained in healthcare quality improvement, his most recent work has been at the intersection of QI, human-centered design and digital health to reimagine healthcare for the digital age. He has spoken nationally and internationally on healthcare quality and value, and his work has been featured in BMJ Quality & Safety, the Journal of Hospital Medicine and JAMA Internal Medicine. His handiwork is already seen at Solera, where as Medical Director, he helped design programs for existing conditions such as Falls Prevention, Mental Health, Musculoskeletal, Tobacco Cessation and Weight Management. As CMO, Crowe will oversee the clinical strategy for Solera's new and existing condition programs focused on delivering transformative health outcomes.

"I am a firm believer in Solera's strategy of leveraging both community-based organizations and digital providers to deliver on healthcare's triple aim of exceptional outcomes, better experience of care and lower costs," said Crowe. "With them, I have found a company that shares my vision and mission to impact people outside the four walls of traditional healthcare. I'm very excited to join as the Chief Medical Officer at this pivotal stage and further expand access to groundbreaking, evidence-based digital programs to patients nationwide."

The addition of Perilli and Crowe to Solera's executive team reaffirms the company's position as an industry leader with the foremost healthcare talent in order to build a highly accessible and comprehensive suite of solutions for their network of payers, employers and partners.

"As Solera continues to build premier value-based community and digital health care programs, we are bringing on board the best talent in the business to aggressively continue to pursue our mission," said Mary Langowski, CEO, Solera. "Bill and Byron's industry expertise is key to ensuring Solera remains the leader in enabling consumers to engage with the healthcare system at home, digitally and in the community. I couldn't be more pleased to have them join us during this period of rapid growth."

Solera's most recent additions to its suite of condition offerings are Mental & Behavioral Health, Musculoskeletal, and Digestive Health, which joined existing programs for Weight Management, Diabetes Prevention & Management and Tobacco Cessation.

About Solera Health

Solera Health is committed to changing lives by guiding people seamlessly to better health solutions while providing payers and employers the tools to manage providers and outcomes across conditions. Solera's platform provides a marketplace of curated networks of digital and community point solutions focused on intensive, evidence-based lifestyle, behavioral and social interventions to impact the most prevalent and costly chronic conditions. Solera strategically matches consumers to their best-fit solution and helps keep them engaged for successful health outcomes. To learn more about Solera's partnerships and offerings, or how we can help member populations, contact us today at www.soleranetwork.com .

