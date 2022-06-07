Double A Labs Raises $3.5 Million 'Friends & Family Round' to Accelerate Growth for its Metaverse Platform

SaaS B2B company celebrates its first fundraising close with the acquisition of another technology platform.

AUSTIN, Texas, June 7, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Double A Labs, a rapidly growing metaverse company, announced today the close of their $3.5 million Friends and Family raise. The Double A platform is meeting the growing demand for an elevated training, sales, and event experience. "The pandemic forced companies to shift their thinking around employee retention, customer acquisition, and overall client satisfaction – and these areas are precisely where we're concentrating all of our solutions," said Amber Allen, CEO of the company. The raise enabled the acquisition of ManorSoft, Inc. and accelerates Double A Labs' ability to solve complex business problems through the power of immersive worlds.

Double A, a product of Double A Labs, is an enterprise metaverse platform for people to learn, connect, and play with a purpose. Users can access their favorite content and collaboration tools from one easy-to-use web or mobile interface. This proprietary technology can accommodate hundreds of simultaneous user videos and thousands more with audio and messaging. Ease-of-use is prioritized with one-click access from any web-enabled device with no downloads required. This transformative tool infuses curiosity and human connection into every digital interaction.

Double A Labs launched its first metaverse for a Dell and Alienware product launch in April 2020, one month after the pandemic closed down the world. The new and improved Double A platform was born out of extensive insights gained over the past few years. Allen said that the company has received "enormous interest in finding a bridge product that helps audiences of all ages adopt immersive business solutions. There's a growing demand from Fortune 500 companies to solve their operational challenges, but it needs to be easy and frictionless."

To meet these demands, the company has been scaling its engineering, sales and customer success teams. Alongside the raise, Allen acquired MerTech, a tool for building a scalable software platform. Aaron Murray, CEO of ManorSoft, Inc shared, The MerTech technology enables Double A Labs to develop software faster than traditional development practices, which has propelled the team from custom worlds to a platform in less than a year."

Double A Labs is a global leader in creating innovative, data driven technology to help companies effectively support their internal teams and reach new audiences. Amber Allen, the founder and CEO of this woman-owned business, is dedicated to sparking human connection and transforming work into play by infusing curiosity and exploration into every digital experience.

Over the last decade, the company has delivered over 1,500 hybrid events, garnering multiple awards and billions of impressions for powerhouses that include AT&T, Dell, Google, Roche-Genentech, Intel, and Warner Bros. They recently launched Double A, a proprietary communications platform where people chat, learn, and play to optimize sales enablement, employee training and customer experiences. https://doublealabs.com

