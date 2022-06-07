Grand Wailea Partners with Erewhon, Southern California's Upscale Organic Grocer and Café

This one-of-a-kind partnership will bring exclusive benefits, products, and events to resort guests and Erewhon members

WAILEA, Hawaii , June 7, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Grand Wailea – an iconic resort nestled on 40 acres of lush, tropical gardens fronting Maui's Wailea Beach – is proud to partner with Erewhon, the celebrated LA-based food and beverage market that has inspired a following of like-minded individuals focused on health and good decision-making for people and the planet. As Erewhon's first hotel partner for the brand's newly expanded membership program, Grand Wailea will bring exclusive resort benefits to Erewhon members and offer select Erewhon goods and offerings on property. With a resort-wide focus on farm-to-table, nutritious dining options, Grand Wailea shares Erewhon's commitment to holistic wellness, creating a natural synergy for an exciting brand partnership.

Select products from Erewhon. (PRNewswire)

"Much like Grand Wailea, Erewhon is more than just a place; it's an elevated lifestyle destination and extraordinary community centered on world-class experiences and optimal well-being," said JP Oliver, Grand Wailea's Managing Director. "We strive to provide our guests the most thoughtfully curated, premiere wellness and nutrition options, and Erewhon's offerings are second to none."

Erewhon's newly expanded membership program provides bespoke benefits including a point accrual program, exclusive access to upscale brand offers and promotions, and more. As a partnering brand, Grand Wailea will offer a $100 resort credit per night booked (up to seven nights) as well as a complimentary one-category upgrade, available for Erewhon members only. Later this year, Grand Wailea and Erewhon will also release a limited-edition, co-branded beverage inspired by the flavors of Maui that will be sold at Erewhon locations throughout Los Angeles.

Adding to the resort's array of dining options, Grand Wailea will soon feature nutritious Erewhon cult favorites such as dried chili lime mango, spirulina popcorn, and chocolate chip oatmeal cookies throughout the property. In addition, gourmet takeaway outlet Café Kula and pop-up style food truck Aloha Trick Pony will offer "Curated by Erewhon" menus with items such as Toodaloo Trail Mix, French Squirrel protein bites, and many more fan-favorite items that cannot be found anywhere else in Hawaii. Grand Wailea and Erewhon will continue to build upon this partnership throughout 2022, including activations and promotions in LA and Hawaii later this year.

About Grand Wailea, A Waldorf Astoria Resort

The iconic resort consistently ranks among the world's best in leading travel and consumer reports, having been awarded four stars from Forbes Travel Guide and four diamonds from AAA. Nestled on 40 acres of lush, tropical gardens fronting Wailea Beach, Grand Wailea provides a range of vacation experiences: open spaces for the active vacationer, beauty and seclusion for romantic getaways, and family fun with rope swings and a jungle-style river pool. Guests also have access to a new, intimate spa experience Mōhalu by Spa Grande, as well as eight restaurants, including the award-winning "Best of Maui" Humuhumunukunukuapua'a. Accommodation options include Grand Wailea's 776 rooms and suites and an enclave of 51 luxury villas Ho`olei at Grand Wailea ranging from 3,200 to 4,000 sq. ft., located nearby with access to Grand Wailea amenities. For reservations and information on what is currently available/open on property, please call 1-800-888-6100 or visit www.grandwailea.com

About Erewhon

Erewhon is an independent, family-owned market with seven current locations across Los Angeles including Calabasas, Fairfax/West Hollywood, Pacific Palisades, Santa Monica, Silver Lake, Studio City, and Venice, and three currently planned future locations in Beverly Hills, Culver City, and Pasadena. Since 1968, Erewhon has been committed to providing healthy, pure, and nutrient-rich foods and products to the communities it serves. Erewhon maintains this commitment by adhering to stringent ingredient standards, supporting local farmers and brands, and caring for its employees, partners, and communities. Recognized for its uncompromising quality standards and customer service, Erewhon provides an experience unlike any other for its loyal and passionate shoppers. For more information, visit erewhonmarket.com

Media Inquiries:

Hue & Cry

E: grandwailea@huecryagency.com

Grand Wailea, A Waldorf Astoria Resort. (PRNewswire)

Grand Wailea, A Waldorf Astoria Resort (PRNewswire)

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Grand Wailea, A Waldorf Astoria Resort