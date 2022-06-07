Greater Good Health Welcomes Matthew Gagalis as Chief Commercial Officer

Gagalis Brings More Than 20 Years of Business Development Experience Creating Innovative Models and Partnerships Between Payers and Providers to Improve Healthcare

MANHATTAN BEACH, Calif., June 7, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Greater Good Health, the company redefining value-based care through the first primary care model centered around nurse practitioners (NPs), today announced the addition of Matthew Gagalis as Chief Commercial Officer (CCO). With more than 20 years of experience leading sales and business development at early-stage healthcare companies, Gagalis will head Greater Good Health's go-to-market strategy and build out a sales infrastructure to drive continued expansion.

"With Matt's impressive background in implementing growth strategies at early-stage healthcare organizations, we are confident that he will play an integral role at Greater Good Health as we expand into new markets and engage with more value-based provider groups, hospitals and health plans," said Sylvia Hastanan, founder and CEO of Greater Good Health. "Matt is joining our team at an exciting time, as we are evaluating innovative opportunities and fielding significant interest from partners. I look forward to seeing all that we will accomplish together."

With a robust history of partnering with payers, providers and other healthcare organizations, Gagalis has a proven track record of building strong relationships and aligning contracts to provide value for all stakeholders. His expertise will be invaluable to Greater Good Health, which, in addition to its comprehensive primary care offering, delivers NP-led clinical services to address complex needs including risk adjustment, care transitions and high-risk patient management.

"With the 65+ population rapidly increasing and the number of primary care physicians continuing to decline, it is clear that a new model for primary care is needed. By providing NPs with the tools and resources they need to be successful, Greater Good Health is truly transforming how primary care is delivered," said Gagalis. "As I embark on this new role, I am excited to partner with the incredible Greater Good Health team to drive continued growth and increase access to high-quality primary care for patients across the country."

Gagalis previously led Business Development at Eleanor Health, a value-based provider organization. Prior to that role, he held leadership positions at CarePort, Pri-Med and RxAnte.

About Greater Good Health

Greater Good Health is a healthcare organization committed to redefining holistic value-based care and expanding primary care access. In addition to operating its own comprehensive primary care clinics, Greater Good Health's innovative nurse practitioner (NP)-led clinical model provides solutions to help healthcare organizations manage complex patient populations. Focused on empowering NPs, the company provides access to a broad community, an education portal, including the Greater Good Institute, technology tools to enhance scheduling, analytics, and access point of care tools, as well wellness resources to help prevent burnout. For more information, visit www.greatergoodhealth.com.

