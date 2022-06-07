Interlink Electronics to Present at LD Micro Invitational Conference on Wednesday June 8, 2022

IRVINE, Calif., June 7, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Interlink Electronics, Inc. (NASDAQ: LINK) a full-service technology partner and global leader in printed electronics and sensor technology, announced today that its CEO, Steven N. Bronson, will be presenting at the 12th Annual LD Micro Invitational Conference on Wednesday, June 8th at 12:00pm PT at the Four Seasons Hotel in Westlake Village, CA, and will be meeting with investors throughout the day. You may register to watch the presentation https://ldinv12.mysequire.com/

About LD Micro

LD Micro aims to be the most crucial resource in the micro-cap world. Whether it is the index, comprehensive data, or hosting the most significant events on an annual basis, LD Micro's sole mission is to serve as an invaluable asset for all those interested in finding the next generation of great companies. www.ldmicro.com

About Interlink Electronics, Inc.

Interlink Electronics is a full-service technology partner and leading provider of sensing and HMI solutions. Since introducing the Force Sensing Resistor (FSR®) to market 35 years ago, Interlink has maintained a track record of innovation and manufacturing excellence supported by its vertically-integrated, in-house capabilities. Interlink has made significant investments in R&D and product development, demonstrating its commitment to diversifying its product line, expanding into new markets, and growing its global partner channels. Focused on expanding as a diversified high-growth technology and industrial leader, Interlink is pursuing acquisitions within the following four sectors: Sensors, Test & Measurement, Engineering Services, and Specialty Components/Solutions Manufacturers. For more information, please visit InterlinkElectronics.com .

Contact:

Interlink Electronics, Inc.

IR@iefsr.com

Steven N. Bronson, CEO

805-623-4184

