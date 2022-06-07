K-12 Architecture Makes the Grade in People's Choice Competition

TALLAHASSEE, Fla., June 7, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Lourdes Solera, FAIA, 2022 president of AIA Florida, the Florida Association of the American Institute of Architects, chose the theme Empower and Elevate for her leadership year, and there are few things that empower and elevate communities more than K-12 education.

"Education is the cornerstone on which vibrant communities are built," Solera said. "Through our schools, we empower and elevate future generations of scientists, artists and, yes, architects."

The competition features 14 schools from around Florida. They are:

Dune Lakes Elementary School, Santa Rosa Beach .

Tallahassee School of Arts and Sciences, Tallahassee .

Pine Forest Elementary School, Jacksonville .

Mayport Coastal Sciences Middle School, Atlantic Beach .

University High School, Orlando .

Hillsborough High School, Tampa .

Rampello K-8 Downtown Partnership Magnet School, Tampa .

Sarasota High School, Sarasota .

Pine View School, Osprey.

Dreyfoos School of the Arts, West Palm Beach .

The Greene School, West Palm Beach .

Alexander Montessori School, Miami .

Alonzo and Tracey Mourning Senior High School, North Miami Beach .

Tice Elementary School, Fort Myers .

Designed to engage the public in discussions about architecture, the People's Choice Competition is held annually by AIA Florida and the Florida Foundation for Architecture and has generated more than 12 million votes since its inception in 2012.

The Florida Association of the American Institute of Architects, AIA Florida, headquartered in Tallahassee, represents the interests of more than 3,900 members in Florida. Members adhere to a code of ethics and professional conduct that assures the client, the public and colleagues of an AIA member architect's dedication to the highest standards in professional practice.

The Florida Foundation for Architecture is a nonprofit organization that exists to advocate the value of architecture to audiences beyond the profession. This is accomplished through Foundation events, publications and grants for programs that feature architecture and are open and available to the general public and related professions, as well as architects.

