GENESIS ROBOTICS & MOTION TECHNOLOGIES UNVEILS LIVEDRIVE® LDX AT AUTOMATICA 2022

LIVEDRIVE® LDX SERIES ARE THE WORLD'S HIGHEST TORQUE DENSITY DIRECT DRIVE FRAMELESS MOTORS FOR ROBOTICS, AUTOMATION AND MACHINE BUILDING

VANCOUVER, BC, June 8, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Genesis Robotics & Motion Technologies , manufacturer of LiveDrive® the world's most torque-dense direct drive motors for robotics and automation, announced today the company will unveil its latest LiveDrive product line at automatica (Hall B6, Stand 303). The LiveDrive LDX series are Genesis' first frameless motors made widely available, leveraging its patented LiveDrive technology. This new offering provides additional design freedom for customers to implement Genesis' industry-leading torque density in new applications, enabling machines to accelerate faster, increase payload, and reduce size and mass, thereby improving machine and shop floor productivity.

"The LiveDrive LDX series of direct drive motors is a milestone for Genesis and the industry. The patented frameless design features up to three times more torque-to-mass than other direct drive motors on the market, enabling unparalleled levels of productivity and performance," says Chris Di Lello, CEO of Genesis. "We are excited to launch this innovative product at Automatica as we expand our product portfolio and create additional value for our customers."

The advantages of LiveDrive LDX build upon benefits realized through LiveDrive LDD the world's only direct drive motor for delta ("pick-and-place") robots that displaces the need for a traditional servo gearhead in many applications and therefore reduces downtime, eliminates gearhead maintenance, and prevents the risk of product contamination - a key concern in food, beverage, and pharmaceutical packaging.

"The automation manufacturers, machine builders, and roboticists attending Automatica are market leaders. We are confident that these OEMs and integrators can leverage our new series of LiveDrive LDX frameless direct drive motors to create the most innovative automation solutions in the industry," adds Chris Di Lello. "The industry has seen significant advances in sensors, controls, AI, and machine interfaces. We believe our LiveDrive LDX series of frameless direct drive motors will enable our customers to leverage these advances to create more and new value for end-users."

In addition to the unveiling of the LiveDrive LDX series of direct drive motors at Automatica, Genesis will showcase its line of LiveDrive LDD direct drive motors in delta robot systems: a high-speed, high-accuracy ABIflexx wide-delta robot , and the world's first high-speed collaborative sidebot by Wyzo , utilizing LiveDrive's features to create a collaborative delta robot without the need for protective barriers.

About Genesis Robotics & Motion Technologies – Motion Redefined

Founded in 2014, Genesis Robotics & Motion Technologies develops and manufactures innovative actuation solutions for the robotics and automation industries. The company's core products are its line of LiveDrive® direct drive motors and novel geared actuators. LiveDrive® and Genesis' growing portfolio of motion technologies are being implemented in world-first applications, disrupting, transforming, and leading a new standard in robot and automation performance and productivity. In 2018, Koch Engineered Solutions made a strategic investment and acquired a controlling interest in Genesis to commercialize its disruptive motion technologies.

Genesis Robotics & Motion Technologies is headquartered in Langley, BC, Canada, with locations in the United States, Germany, and Japan.

