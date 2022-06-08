IFS listed as #1 in Gartner® Global EAM Market Share 2021 By Revenue

IFS ranked first in EAM market share by revenue - compared to SAP, IBM, Infor and Oracle - with 18% share and 29.1% growth YoY

IFS set to strengthen leading position with enterprise asset management (EAM) Business Unit expansion and senior appointment

LONDON, June 8, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- IFS, the global cloud enterprise software company, today announced that it is positioned number one in the Gartner EAM market share analysis based on revenue. The company attributes its continued growth and success to its deep industry expertise, innovative and flexible IFS Cloud solution, and seamless integration across all its capabilities.

The Gartner Market Share: Enterprise Resource Planning Worldwide, 2021 report aims to provide an overview of 2020-2021 total enterprise resource planning (ERP) software revenue and vendor market share for all ERP submarkets. As part of the ERP study, enterprise asset management (EAM) is a product category analysed in its own right and vendors active in the segment have their market shared reported.

IFS believes that these independent findings reinforce the success IFS has seen in acquiring new logos and extending its footprint in existing customers. It showcases the commitment and investment IFS has made in EAM over the years and, most recently, in the latest release of IFS Cloud in April 2022.

In addition to securing the highest EAM market share based on revenue, IFS has invested further in a business unit dedicated to the continued growth of its EAM business to bring further focus, drive excellence in customer experience and ensure customers create value from their investment with IFS.

Nils van der Zijl, EAM General Manager, commented: "As margins continue to shrink and customer expectations continue to increase, companies need to look inside their business operations to find efficiencies and Return on Investments from their assets. Ensuring maximum uptime of these assets across their entire value chain without impacting costs is a primary goal. IFS EAM helps keep this focus by providing end-to-end visibility and with it, actionable insight needed to stay on track with service level commitments". He added: "Our mission has been to provide all our customers with the ability to have the complete and changing view of their asset performance and therefore have the foundation to improve asset availability, utilization and reliability consistently. In our opinion, the Gartner findings are evidence of our success."

IFS Chief Commercial Officer Johan Made commented: "For many companies, assets underpin their ability to deliver amazing Moments of Service for their customers". Made continued: "IFS's long standing experience in EAM means we have always had industry-specific capabilities that help customers improve operations by orchestrating the delivery of the right people, tools and equipment to an asset". He concluded: "Minimizing downtime and maximizing the profitability of assets by reducing the cost of management and extending viability and lifespan is now a key contributor to sustainable business performance; our long-term strategy remains to deliver innovation and capabilities that are completely customer-centric and value-focused, and help companies deliver their Moment of Service".

IFS's EAM solution is a flexible, composable, cloud-native solution designed to handle the complex asset demands of the energy & utilities, construction & engineering, manufacturing, services, aerospace and defence industries. IFS EAM automates the management of assets to control maintenance and optimize asset performance within a single, solution that also allows work online and offline on a native mobile app. The breadth of capabilities enables supports for both current and future needs.

GARTNER is a registered trademark and service mark of Gartner, Inc. and/or its affiliates in the U.S. and internationally and is used herein with permission. All rights reserved. Gartner does not endorse any vendor, product or service depicted in its research publications, and does not advise technology users to select only those vendors with the highest ratings or other designation. Gartner research publications consist of the opinions of Gartner's research organization and should not be construed as statements of fact. Gartner disclaims all warranties, expressed or implied, with respect to this research, including any warranties of merchantability or fitness for a particular purpose.

