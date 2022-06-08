Micro Focus Expertise and Technology Enables New Amazon Web Services (AWS) Mainframe Modernization Service

Micro Focus a key partner in new AWS Mainframe Modernization service to support complex mainframe modernization projects

SANTA CLARA, Calif., June 8, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Micro Focus (LSE: MCRO) (NYSE: MFGP) today announced the general availability of Amazon Web Services' (AWS) Mainframe Modernization service, in which Micro Focus is a key partner. The service is the result of a partnership in which Micro Focus and AWS worked together to guide and assist customers as they modernize their on-premises mainframe workloads to a managed execution environment on AWS.



"This AWS Mainframe Modernization service not only shows our position as a key partner in the ecosystem, but it also illustrates our experience in developing and deploying modernized core applications into AWS," said Neil Fowler, General Manager of Application Modernization and Connectivity at Micro Focus. "Consistent with our platform agnostic position, Micro Focus supports our customers' choice for modernizing their applications, process and infrastructure so they can get full use of the cloud for the development, building, testing and the deployment of mainframe applications. We are proud of our relationship with AWS and we are very pleased that our technology is a key part of the AWS Mainframe Modernization service as another example of our work and expertise in application modernization."

"We have chosen Micro Focus as a key partner enabling our new AWS Mainframe Modernization service because of their proven track record through a combination of successfully delivering thousands of modernization projects over four decades," said Bill Platt, General Manager for Migration Services at AWS.

Recent research shows that application modernization must be continuous and evolving in order to meet the changing needs of today's business climate. Digital transformation demands a flexible and adaptive strategy aimed at improving results and accelerating time to value. Through the Micro Focus Modernization Maturity Model, IT leaders can quickly map their current IT estate to their future business strategy—all while finding the right balance between costs, risk and speed.

