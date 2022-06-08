NADINA ROSIER OF HEALTH TRANSFORMATION ALLIANCE HONORED BY ARTHRITIS FOUNDATION, NAMED MEMBER OF CHIEF

WESTMONT, N.J., June 8, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Nadina J. Rosier of the Health Transformation Alliance recently received two recognitions. She was honored at the 2022 Women in Motion Awards Luncheon hosted by The Arthritis Foundation, New York, on June 7th. In addition, Chief, the private network designed for the most powerful women executives, honored Rosier as a new member.

The 2022 Women in Motion Awards Luncheon benefits The Arthritis Foundation initiatives, including the bold pursuit of a cure for America's #1 cause of disability and championing the fight to conquer arthritis with life-changing science, resources, and community connections. Rosier was one of four recipients to receive this honor in 2022.

As a member of Chief, Rosier is now part of the private network designed for the most powerful women executives to strengthen their leadership, magnify their influence, and pave the way to bring others with them. Chief was founded in 2019 to drive more women to the top and keep them there. Chief has since been recognized as one of Fast Company's Most Innovative Companies of 2021, and its diverse membership includes more than 10,000 of the most senior business executives in the United States.

About Health Transformation Alliance

The Health Transformation Alliance (HTA) is a cooperative of 60 of America's leading employers that have come together to fix our broken healthcare system. With responsibility for more than 4 million lives in the United States and a collective annual health care spend of $27 billion, the member companies of the HTA have combined their resources, knowledge, and experience to transform the way healthcare is delivered. To that end, the HTA has developed value-driven solutions in data and analytics, pharmacy, medical and consumer engagement specifically designed to improve patient care and economic value.

