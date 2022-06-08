National Press Club Statement On Settlement In Linda Tirado Case

WASHINGTON, June 8, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Following is a statement from Jen Judson, president of the National Press Club and Gil Klein, president of the National Press Club Journalism Institute on the settlement in a case brought by photographer Linda Tirado against the City of Minneapolis after Tirado was injured while covering the protests after the murder of George Floyd in May 2020.

"We hope this settlement, in which photographer Linda Tirado received $600,000, brings her some needed closure. We do note that because this was a settlement one of the key questions raised by Ms. Tirado was never tested in court and that is: did the police intentionally target journalists -- for the purpose of stopping or inhibiting news coverage -- when they fired rubber bullets into the crowd. Police actions certainly had that effect on Ms. Tirado who lost the use of one eye from a rubber bullet fired by police. Considering Ms. Tirado makes her living with her eyes, we find the settlement to be insufficient.

"The settlement comes two years after the incident and concludes a long and exhausting period of legal preparation, which appears to be part of a strategy used by authorities to demoralize and outlast journalists seeking legal redress after having been injured by police. At this time, we renew our call for more training of police – in Minneapolis and other cities – on how to interact in a professional manner with working journalists. It should come as no surprise that journalists will cover protests. Police must be prepared to interact in a peaceful and respectful way when they do."

In 2020 Linda Tirado was the Club's John Aubuchon domestic Press Freedom Honoree, the Club's highest honor for press freedom.

Founded in 1908, the National Press Club is the world's leading professional organization for journalists. The Club has 3,000 members representing nearly every major news organization and is a leading voice for press freedom in the U.S. and worldwide.

The National Press Club Journalism Institute promotes an engaged global citizenry through an independent and free press and equips journalists with skills and standards to inform the public in ways that inspire civic engagement.

