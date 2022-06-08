SHAREHOLDER ALERT: The Gross Law Firm Notifies Shareholders of Bakkt Holdings, Inc. f/k/a VPC Impact Acquisition Holdings of a Class Action Lawsuit and a Lead Plaintiff Deadline of June 20, 2022 - (NYSE: BKKT)

NEW YORK, June 8, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The Gross Law Firm issues the following notice to shareholders of Bakkt Holdings, Inc. f/k/a VPC Impact Acquisition Holdings.

Shareholders who purchased shares of BKKT during the class period listed are encouraged to contact the firm regarding possible lead plaintiff appointment.

CLASS PERIOD: This lawsuit is on behalf of persons and entities that purchased or otherwise acquired: (a) Bakkt securities between March 31, 2021 and November 19, 2021, both dates inclusive; and/or (b) Bakkt Class A common stock pursuant and/or traceable to documents issued in connection with the business combination between the Company and Bakkt Holdings, LLC completed on or about October 15, 2021.

ALLEGATIONS: The complaint alleges that during the class period, Defendants issued materially false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (i) the Company had defective financial controls; (ii) as a result, there were errors in the Company's financial statements related to the misclassification of certain shares issued prior to the business combination between the Company and Bakkt Holdings, LLC; (iii) accordingly, the Company would need to restate certain of its financial statements; (iv) the Company downplayed the true scope and severity of these issues; (v) the Company overstated its remediation of its defective financial controls; and (vi) as a result, the documents issued in connection with the business combination and defendants' public statements throughout the class period were materially false and/or misleading and failed to state information required to be stated therein.

