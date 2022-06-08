SMARTFREN AND MOBILEUM SIGN MULTI-YEAR AGREEMENT TO ENHANCE CUSTOMER EXPERIENCE AND PERSONALIZED PRODUCT DEVELOPMENT

Deep Network Analytics and Applied Machine Learning Provides Intelligence Related to Network for Improving Customer Experience

CUPERTINO, Calif., June 7, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Mobileum Inc. ("Mobileum"), a leading global provider of analytics solutions for roaming and network services, security, risk management, testing, and monitoring, today announced it has entered into a multi-year partnership with PT Smartfren Telecom Tbk ("Smartfren"), a leading progressive mobile operator in Indonesia. The new contract delivers Mobileum's digital insights and network analytics which will allow Smartfren to strengthen and enhance Customer experience and personalized product development as well as improve service quality and performance for its over 33 million subscribers in Indonesia.

Smartfren will leverage Mobileum's recently acquired Niometrics' Deep Network Analytics (DNA) software to derive insights from the volumes of user data traversing its network. Integrating with Smarfren's existing data core network and its data-warehouse the solution identifies multi-dimensional data attributes, uncovering how the network responds to specific usage demands, providing Smartfren with trends into the application experience and overall device performance in the network.

To cater to growing demand for video streaming in Indonesia, Smartfren will also use Mobileum's Video Streaming Analytics (VSA) solution to deliver high quality online video experiences to its customers. VSA uses advanced machine learning algorithms to determine performance and experience metrics, such as poor resolution or high buffering times, and gives Smartfren the capability to quantify, assess, and improve the quality of video streams delivered throughout its network.

This partnership reaffirms Smartfren's commitment as Indonesia's leading telecoms provider to continuously invest in emerging technologies and offer an exceptional quality of service to its customers.

Commenting on the partnership between Smartfren and Mobileum, Sandeep Mishra, CEO of Sinarmas Cognitive and Big Data, said: "Smartfren is excited to leverage Mobileum's deep network analytics towards better product offerings and improved experience to our customers. The insights from the solution will help us drive both performance and experience improvements across all customer segments.

Commenting on the partnership, Sam Lau, Senior Vice President of Global Sales, Analytics and Engagement of Mobileum, said: "We are very pleased with the opportunity to collaborate with Smartfren in its pursuit of excellence for complex digital networks. Being the leading progressive mobile operator in Indonesia, the company gives Mobileum the privilege to stretch our network analytics technology into the territory of ground-breaking scalability. We are confident that our analytics solutions will serve Smartfren well in its pursuit of service excellence."

About Smartfren

PT Smartfren Telecom Tbk (IDX: FREN) is one of the telecommunications service providers in Indonesia. In 2015, Smartfren innovated by launching the first commercial 4G LTE Advanced service in Indonesia, and in early 2016, Smartfren again made history as a telecommunications company in Indonesia that provides Voice over LTE (VoLTE) services commercially. In 2017, Smartfren confirmed its position as a leading telecommunications operator service provider in providing 4G-based telecommunications services and made Smartfren the only operator operating on a fully 4G network. In 2019, Smartfren successfully carried out a 5G trial which was carried out in Jakarta and this year, Smartfren became the first operator in Indonesia to present eSIM innovation. With the eSIM innovation, Smartfren gives its customers the advantage to access the Smartfren network to their communication devices without using a physical SIM card. eSIM stores phone numbers, subscription packages, network configurations that allow your device to connect to Smartfren. Now, with a wide network coverage area, through around 42,000 4G BTS spread across 220 cities throughout Indonesia, Smartfren has been asked to become the official telco partner for well-known global smartphone brands, such as Samsung. For internet service packages, Smartfren is currently establishing itself as a telecommunications operator that provides a variety of starter packs and internet package services. Smartfren has a Starter Card and Smartfren GOKIL MAX, Unlimited, Quota Nonstop, and 1ON+ internet packages. In addition to offering a variety of data and voice products and services, Smartfren also provides corporate business solutions, for business solutions for institutions and corporations in Indonesia. For more information, please visit www.smartfren.com

About Mobileum Inc.

Mobileum is a leading provider of Telecom analytics solutions for roaming, core network, security, risk management, domestic and international connectivity testing, and customer intelligence. More than 1,000 customers rely on its Active Intelligence platform, which provides advanced analytics solutions, allowing customers to connect deep network and operational intelligence with real-time actions that increase revenue, improve customer experience, and reduce costs. Headquartered in Silicon Valley, Mobileum has global offices in Australia, United Arab Emirates, Germany, Greece, India, Indonesia, Portugal, Singapore, and UK.

