TomboyX Partners with Target to Honor LGBTQ+ Community and Celebrate Pride Month

SEATTLE, June 8, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- TomboyX, the B Corp Certified LGBTQ+ size and gender inclusive intimate and apparel brand has recently launched an exclusive collaboration with Target on new designs to celebrate Pride Month. This limited-edition collection brings comfort, quality, and accessibility through their line of intimates to one of the biggest retailers in the US and will be featured alongside 250 other products that authentically represent and celebrate the culture and intersectionality of the LGBTQIA+ community.

TomboyX logo (PRNewswire)

Community, comfort, and fun is at the heart of the collaboration. It represents the inclusivity and accessibility with underwear and activewear intended for adults of all body types and all genders. Featuring both custom campaign prints and colors, the collection includes several best-selling TomboyX fits including the Racerback Soft Bra, Boy Shorts, 9" Briefs, and select products from the TomboyX gender euphoria collection. Made with soft, stretchy fabric, and signature TomboyX + Target elastics, the collection will make any body feel comfortable and confident.

TomboyX has been designing underwear, bras, and tops for almost 10 years now, making this a milestone moment shared with Target to make the brand's prideful prints, cuts, and fits accessible to so many communities. TomboyX Co-Founder Fran Dunaway details the collaboration with Target stating, "We're excited for this collaboration which brings some of our best-selling favorites directly to customers at Target stores and online. It's a great opportunity for customers to engage with our brand in real life and we are proud to be a part of this year's Pride Month collection."

The collection is now available across all US Target locations as well as a select assortment on target.com. The full Gender Euphoria collection is also available at tomboyx.com. Prices range from $12-$25.

Collection and campaign imagery HERE.

TomboyX is a clothing, intimates, loungewear, and swimwear company made for all bodies, regardless of size or gender. Fran Dunaway founded the company TomboyX alongside her wife, Naomi Gonzalez, with a simple mission in mind: a comfortable and durable button-up shirt. Since the company was founded, Seattle-based TomboyX has become a gender-neutral brand that has something for everyone. With sizes ranging from 3xs to 6x, the company is inclusive of all bodies. TomboyX is also sustainable in its practices, making clothing using eco-friendly, nontoxic fabrics and working with women-owned factories. TomboyX recently announced their official certification as a B Corp company, which confirms the brand is meeting the business, legal, and environmental standards.

Media Contact:

Madeline Hasselberger

madeline@michelemariepr.com

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE TomboyX