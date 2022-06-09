Diversity Action Alliance Hosts Second Annual Diversity Gala Sponsored by Omnicom Public Relations Group

Honoring the activists, advocates, and accomplices driving change and championing diversity, equity and inclusion across the public relations and communications industry

Featuring keynote speakers Delano Massey, CNN Race and Equality Beat Leader; Nicole Cardoza, award-winning serial social entrepreneur, investor and author; and Chandran Nair, founder of The Global Institute for Tomorrow

NEW YORK, June 9, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The Diversity Action Alliance (DAA), a coalition of public relations and communications leaders, will host its second annual Diversity Gala, presented by Omnicom Public Relations Group on June 15, 2022 from 5-10 p.m. ET. at Gotham Hall, New York. The event will be centered on the theme of Activists, Advocates, and Accomplices: Communicators Convening for Change.

The Gala will showcase the notable work that the public relations and communications industry has enacted to advance diversity, equity and inclusion (DE&I) in the past year, through keynote speeches from industry influencers, featured presentations and honoree spotlights. The evening's program will recognize the individual communicators and organizations consistently driving action in DE&I and who push for the recruitment, retention and representation in management of top talent within the industry.

"Since its inception, the DAA has been focused on encouraging and facilitating real change around DEI within the PR and communications industry, and this year, we couldn't be prouder to honor those who have been true to our mission of action as activists, advocates and accomplices," said Carmella Glover, President of the DAA. "We are grateful to all of our signatories, sponsors and supporters who know that our collective work is not over as we aim to have the industry reflect the diversity of the U.S. population by 2025."

The following honors are presented in partnership with Hold the PRess, Hispanic Public Relations Association (HPRA), the Indigenous Peoples Public Relations Association (IPPRA), National Black Public Relations Society (NBPRS) and VOICES for AAPI:

Notable BIPOC-Owned Agencies

Distinguished Communicators of Color

Chris Foster, CEO of Omnicom Public Relations Group, stated, "Achieving systemic equity requires each of us to do our part, working together with urgency and intention to make progress. Omnicom Public Relations Group is proud to partner with the DAA to put a necessary spotlight on key issues, recognize our industry's change agents, and propel our field forward."

The event will be emceed by Laura Coates, author, CNN anchor, senior legal analyst and SiriusXM talk show host, and chaired by Azurée Montoute-Lewis, Global Head of Talent Management and Diversity, Equity & Inclusion at Hill+Knowlton Strategies.

DAA Board Chair and Principal at Charlene Wheeless, LLC & Senior Advisor Equity & Justice APCO Worldwide said, "The DAA has been a strong convener of professionals and companies in the communications industry and plays a key role in building accountability. We strive to help individuals and organizations bring about meaningful shifts in organizational culture that result in equity and belonging for the long-term."

Sponsors include: Accenture, Acuity Brands, APCO Worldwide, BCW, Cision, Enbridge, Glen Echo Group, Hill+Knowlton Strategies, Mars, Omnicom Group, Page, PepsiCo, Prosek Partners, Target, Voya Financial, and Zeno Group. The full list of sponsors is featured on the DAA website.

Funds raised from the event will be used to support the DAA's continued efforts for a diverse, equitable and inclusive PR and communications industry. To become a sponsor of the DAA, visit https://www.diversityactionalliance.org/contact.

About the Diversity Action Alliance

The Diversity Action Alliance (DAA) is a coalition of public relations and communications leaders joining forces to accelerate progress in achieving meaningful and tangible results in diversity, equity, and inclusion across our profession. The DAA's goal is to achieve continuous improvement for professionals of color as measured by recruitment, retention and representation at all levels. For more information about the Diversity Action Alliance, visit the website and follow the DAA on LinkedIn, Twitter, Facebook and Instagram.

About Omnicom Public Relations Group

Omnicom Public Relations Group is a global collective of three of the top global public relations agencies worldwide and specialist agencies in areas including public affairs, language strategy, global health strategy and change management. As the largest group of communications professionals in the world, our employees provide expertise to companies, government agencies, NGOs and nonprofits across a wide range of industries. Omnicom Public Relations Group delivers for clients through a relentless focus on talent, continuous pursuit of innovation and a culture steeped in collaboration. Omnicom Public Relations Group is part of the Communications Consultancy Network, a division of Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE: OMC).

