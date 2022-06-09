FM:Systems and AMS announce Bi-Directional Integration App on ServiceNow Store

AMS-developed FM:Systems Integration Engine's automated bi-directional data exchange allows organizations to easily optimize processes and resources, build virtually any workflow, and improve productivity between different groups and teams

RALEIGH, N.C., June 9, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- FM:Systems , provider of the most scalable and intuitive all-in-one digital workplace platform, today announced that AMS Workplace Technology, its award-winning Premier Certified Business Partner, has built an integration between FM:Systems and the ServiceNow cloud platform. The AMS FM:Systems Integration Engine is certified for use in the ServiceNow Store, an enterprise application marketplace for solutions that have passed stringent requirements.

The FM:Systems Integration Engine supports automated bi-directional workflows between FM:Systems and ServiceNow users to increase efficiency and communication between different teams and groups. Integration managers now have complete control and flexibility to integrate any FM:Systems Workplace module with core ServiceNow IT Service Management (ITSM) modules, including requests, incidents, change requests, problem management, and more. This allows either solution to be a front end one-stop-shop for users while exchanging data securely and efficiently on the back end for processing by stakeholders.

"This integration app allows customers with both FM:Systems and ServiceNow to work as needed in both applications seamlessly. It supports starting a request in either application, making for a more efficient workflow process. With this engine, we can do just about anything in either application based on the customer's needs," said Dan Lorenz, President of AMS.

Since ServiceNow is already used as an ITSM help desk ticketing system for employee computer and network issues, companies want to expand that to other employee services, including facilities requests such as maintenance issues and move requests. They want to leverage the front-end of ServiceNow, or in some cases FM:Systems, to feed and synchronize requests with the other.

It is here where the AMS-developed Integration Engine empowers them to build virtually any workflow, business rule, or process to improve productivity across all teams and groups. With the integration app installed, users can rely on a single system front-end to keep track of all their service requests. Integration between the platforms allows support tickets to be processed in real-time while it unburdens staff from time-intensive data-entry tasks.

As the worldwide leading market share ITSM software application, organizations across industry sectors use ServiceNow as a simple low-code/no-code platform to track help desk tickets and manage other requests relating to their facilities, which can include new hires and aspects around maintenance.

"Companies using FM:Systems software often want to integrate workplace activities with ServiceNow for automatic service ticket creation. The AMS integration app allows a limitless number of use cases to synchronize data between the two environments. Effectively, users can now have a centralized area to collect requests while processing and managing them in their respective systems. Being a long-time partner of FM:Systems, AMS understands how to unlock the value in its technology. Making this integration engine app available on the ServiceNow Marketplace extends the reach of both organizations to harness even more business opportunities as companies turn to enhance their ITSM help desk needs," said Brian Haines, Chief Strategy Officer of FM:Systems.

To learn more about the AMS FM:Systems Integration Engine or to download the app, visit the ServiceNow store

About FM:Systems

More than 1,500 organizations worldwide trust FM:Systems to transform their workplace experience and bring employees together in exceptional, healthy workplaces that enhance productivity and delight occupants. Recognized as a market leader by industry analysts, our suite of digital workplace solutions provides actionable insights to optimize every facet of your real estate portfolio and ensure your ever-ready workplace is prepared for the unexpected. With customers representing half of the Fortune 50, ⅔ of top 25 US banks, 150+ government institutions, 350+ universities, over 200 hospital and healthcare organizations and 50% of the leading pharmaceutical firms, our market leading solutions manage over 3 billion square feet across 80 countries. FM:Systems is headquartered in Raleigh, North Carolina and conducts business globally.

For more information about FM:Systems, please visit www.fmsystems.com

About AMS Workplace Technology

AMS Workplace Technology (AMS) is a leading IWMS provider of over 20 years that specializes in consulting, design, and implementation of facilities management software and technology solutions. AMS is a full-service, goals-oriented CAFM/IWMS implementer that partners with customers to bring them best-in-class FM applications. Our innovative solutions combined with our industry experience have helped several Fortune 500 customers including corporate facilities, pharmaceutical/research companies, higher education campuses, and health care institutions.

For more information visit www.amsworkplace.com.

