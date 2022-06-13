Blaze Audio extends their PowerZone Connect range of DSP amplifiers with four new power options - giving system installers up to 3000W of reliable power: Pascal A/S

COPENHAGEN, Denmark, June 13, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The newly released DSP amplifiers are part of the successful PowerZone Connect series - and now deliver up to 3000W total system power, offer multiple channel and power options, integrated audio DSP and super easy configuration. These models are a perfect match to bring superior sound to even bigger spaces.

The new PowerZone Connect series, the 1002,1502, 2004 & 3004 models, firstly deliver outstanding power amplification, but also offer many power and channel configurations since they drive both conventional low impedance and constant voltage (70V/100V) loudspeaker loads - making it the perfect choice for the most demanding install solutions. These solid, full rack, 2U amplifiers delivers flexible, reliable power amplification with total system power of 1000W, 1500W, 2000W and 3000W.

Four new models are available already - with both 2 and 4 channel versions. Find out more and view the full technical specification at blaze-audio.com.

Model PowerZone Connect 1002 PowerZone Connect 1502 PowerZone Connect 2004 PowerZone Connect 3004 Channels 2 x Lo-Z/1 x Hi-Z 2 x Lo-Z/1 x Hi-Z 4 x Lo-Z/2 x Hi-Z 4 x Lo-Z/2 x Hi-Z Output Power @ 2Ω 2 x 500 W (SE)* 2 x 750 W (SE) 4 x 500 W (SE) 4 x 750 W (SE) Output Power @ 4Ω 2 x 500 W (SE)1 x 1000 W (BTL)** 2 x 750 W (SE)1 x 1500 W (BTL) 4 x 500 W (SE)2 x 1000 W (BTL) 4 x 750 W (SE)2 x 1500 W (BTL) Output Power @ 8Ω 2 x 250 W (SE)1 x 1000 W (BTL) 2 x 400 W (SE)1 x 1500 W (BTL) 4 x 250 W (SE)2 x 1000 W (BTL) 4 x 400 W (SE)2 x 1500 W (BTL) Output Power @ 70V 1 x 1000 W (BTL) 1 x 1200 W (BTL) 2 x 1000 W (BTL) 2 x 1200 W (BTL) Output Power @ 100V 1 x 1000 W (BTL) 1 x 1500 W (BTL) 2 x 1000 W (BTL) 2 x 1500 W (BTL) Total System Power 1000 W 1500 W 2000 W 3000 W

More Power, Still Connected

All PowerZone Connect models have software-controlled DSP, routing, and easy to configure sound zones. All set up in minutes with the PowerZone Control web app. Simply connect through any browser to the amplifier's built-in Wi-Fi, or directly via the network port. Then configure everything from your phone, tablet, or laptop.

PowerZone Control makes life simple thanks to its intuitive interface - a main dashboard shows the overview of your system, with volume adjustment levels for each sound zone you create. Look further to gain access to the advanced configuration and professional install settings.

Explore a variety of tuning options - including easy to install speaker EQ's, where you can import an approved library, or one you've created for a specific location. Update firmware, copy and back-up your amp profile, or use it on another project - or integrate the amp with smart room controllers via Blaze 3rd party drivers.

Blaze brings high quality, reliable, power amplifiers and easy to use solutions to the market - enabling System Designers, Integrators, and Installers to create impressive multi-zone sound systems.

Blaze - The Power Behind Great Sound

Press Enquiries: Press and Media contacts can visit the official Blaze Press & News page or contact our dedicated Team at hello@blaze-audio.com.

For US enquiries please email welcome@blaze-audio.com

Contact:

George Tennet

VP Business Unit (BLAZE EMEA & APAC)

Mobile: +45 30 54 39 54

E-mail: george@blaze-audio.com

