The California Endowment Announces First Investments from $300-million Social Bond Grants Awarded to CA Organizations Leading Racial Justice and Health Equity Movements

The California Endowment Announces First Investments from $300-million Social Bond Grants Awarded to CA Organizations Leading Racial Justice and Health Equity Movements

LOS ANGELES, June 13, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The California Endowment (TCE) announced today $30 million in initial investments from the Foundation's $300-million social bond. Issued in January 2021, the social bond was established to increase The California Endowment's investments in power-building and leadership to advance racial justice amidst ongoing racial injustices, political divisiveness and the coronavirus pandemic. The $30 million in initial grants kickstarts the social bond grantmaking to nonprofit organizations at the forefront of movements to advance racial justice and health equity in California.

The California Endowment (PRNewswire)

"We envision a California that truly embodies the values of wellness, inclusion and shared prosperity," said Dr Robert Ross, President and CEO of The California Endowment. "The philanthropic sector has an historic opportunity to invest in transformational change. Through the California Endowment's social bond investments, we are doubling down on the good troublemakers, the community organizations, and the pipeline of leaders who are actively tackling our most pressing challenges."

The California Endowment has made initial investments to seven collaborative efforts including:

$5,000 ,000 to the California Black Freedom Fund to build and sustain the power of Black-led organizations, coalitions, and networks.

$5,000,000 to the Latino Community Foundation to build the civic, political and economic power of Latinos.

$3,700,000 to the Foundation for California Community Colleges to reduce health disparities for underserved communities by increasing the diversity of physicians.

$3,500,000 to the Dolores Huerta Foundation to strengthen community organizing capacity and leadership among youth and adults across the Central Valley and beyond.

$3,500,000 to Public Health Institute to advance public health leadership and strengthen its workforce.

$2,000,000 to the California Coalition for Substance Abuse and Treatment to support community organizing in Los Angeles County to advance health and racial justice efforts across Southern California .

$897,605 to California Calls Education Fund to support the development of a power-building infrastructure center in California .

Over the next few years, The California Endowment will be allocating the Bond proceeds in grants to more nonprofit organizations working toward long-term power-building, grassroots community organizing, leadership development, and building economic power.

About The California Endowment

The California Endowment, a private, statewide health foundation, was established in 1996 to expand access to affordable, quality health care for underserved individuals and communities, and to promote fundamental improvements in the health status of all Californians. Headquartered in Downtown Los Angeles, The Endowment has regional offices in Sacramento, Oakland, Fresno and San Diego, with program staff working throughout the state. The Endowment challenges the conventional wisdom that medical settings and individual choices are solely responsible for people's health. The Endowment believes that health happens in neighborhoods, schools, and with prevention. Learn more at www.calendow.org.

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE The California Endowment