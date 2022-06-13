WWT and Accedian accelerate 5G adoption with customer-centric performance assurance

Partnership between World Wide Technology (WWT) and Accedian unlocks new revenue for service providers and enterprises with CX assurance for the world's most advanced services and applications leveraging AI and ML

MONTREAL, June 13, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Accedian, a leader in performance analytics and customer experience solutions, today announced a collaboration with World Wide Technology (WWT) to deliver customer-centric assurance of network and application performance.

A 2021 IDG study noted that, 81% of CIOs reported being "buried by the functional aspects of their jobs." CIOs are juggling security management (44%) and improving IT operations/ system performance (41%). In order to satisfy hyperconnected impatient customers, leveling up network performance remains imperative for CIOs. WWT, a market-leading technology solution provider, will offer Accedian Skylight for real-time network performance monitoring, analytics, and assurance to address high-performance customer experience (CX) use cases required by innovative CIOs, CEOs and business leaders.

Accedian's Skylight Performance Analytics affords CIOs the ability to orchestrate and measure customer experience (CX) across cloud, telecom, and hybrid platforms. 5G introduces new capability, but also complexity. Both service providers and enterprises will need help migrating from or integrating with existing networks. This requires scientifically precise, uniform, and consistent measurements of performance in real-time across networks with diverse multigenerational components. For modern 5G-enabled services like augmented reality (AR) to deliver on their promises, proactive automation of the network is required to support a fluid user experience.

"Digital-first is digital now. In order to evolve real-time customer experiences, innovative CIOs require tools which deliver immediate insights regarding customer interactions," said Richard Piasentin, Chief Strategy Officer and CMO, Accedian. "CIOs are frustrated by fragmented views of performance that are negatively impacting customer satisfaction. WWT's ATC platform and partner ecosystem has been ideal for Accedian to engage with CIOs driving digital transformation. Skylight's capability to rationalize performance metrics across applications and network components delivers a single view for both service providers and their business customers to proactively and positively impact customer experiences. Our customers have come to depend on the unprecedented granularity, accuracy, reach and scale of our application performance systems. Together, WWT and Accedian will help the words largest enterprises drive the best quality of service resulting in exceptional employee and customer experiences."

CIOs need visibility to network performance service-level agreements (SLAs) across the multiple layers of their complex networks, be it multi-cloud, multi-operator or multi-domain. CIOs who want to adopt cloud-based communication and collaboration platforms, or 5G-powered AI and virtual reality applications, need complete end-to-end visibility in order to quickly troubleshoot and address customer problems. 5G complexity requires services and vendors who can uniformly and consistently measure performance at speed across multi-everything.

"The customer and employee experience imperative has a critical dependency on the performance and availability of data and platforms that support business workflows. The brands of the largest enterprises and global service providers will deteriorate without a tool that provides enterprise intelligence, observability and assurance in the most granular detail and at massive scale," said Marlan K. Hardle, Chief Digital Officer, WWT Global Service Provider. "World Wide Technology is pleased to partner with Accedian to provide secured intelligence to business and technology teams as an accelerator to experience-led transformation."

