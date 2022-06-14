Elbit Systems Portfolio of Turrets will be on Full Display During Eurosatory 2022

The 'Sabrah' 105/120mm light-tank turret will be presented for the first time, onboard the ASCOD AFV

HAIFA, Israel , June 14, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Elbit Systems' 'Sabrah' light-tank turret will make its public debut during Eurosatory 2022. The 105/120mm Manned /Unmanned turret will be presented integrated onboard the ASCOD Armored Fighting Vehicle (Hall 6, D567).

The 'Sabrah' Light Tank turret is the latest generation of two-man/optionally unmanned turret. It features an automatic loader, the COAPS gunner sight, panoramic day and night self-stabilized sights, fire control system, the Iron Vision Head Mounted Display, the Iron Fist Active Protection System, and he TORCH-X Command and Control system. The "Sabrah" light-tank solution provides a unique combination of powerful fire capability, improved situational awareness, enhanced protection and high maneuverability.

In addition, two MT30 Manned 30mm turrets will be displayed. One integrated onboard the Redback Infantry Fighting Vehicle (IFV) as part of the Hanwha Defense presentation (Hall 6, B567), and a second onboard an ASCOD IFV in the booth of General Dynamics European Land Systems (Hall 5A, E851). The 30mm turrets to be showcased onboard both the Redback and ASCOD IFVs integrate the latest in sensors, fire control, weapons and active protection systems including the Iron-Fist Active Protection System, the Iron Vision see-through helmet-mounted display technology, the COAPS panoramic day and night sight and the SPIKE LR2 missiles capability.

Elbit Systems' turret solutions and turret technologies are integrated onboard a range of armored vehicles across the globe with manufacturing and support facilities in three countries.

Yehuda (Udi) Vered, General Manager of Elbit Systems Land, commented: "This impressive display of turret solutions attests to the leading position we hold in this area and to the depth of our cooperation with platform manufacturers. Our turret solutions have been proving their mission effectiveness time and again. I am proud of our capacity to manufacture locally and of our track record of know-how sharing."

