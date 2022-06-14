Sekisui Specialty Chemicals Earns Governor's Safety and Health Award

Employees honored for stellar workplace safety record

BOWLING GREEN, Ky., June 13, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- SEKISUI Specialty Chemicals of Calvert City has earned a Governor's Safety and Health Award for demonstrating an outstanding commitment to workplace safety, the Kentucky Labor Cabinet announced today.

Through Dec. 31, 2021, SEKISUI Specialty Chemicals employees logged 2,305,650 hours on the job without reporting a workplace injury accident or illness that resulted in lost time for the company, according to the cabinet's Department of Workplace Standards.

Gov. Andy Beshear was on hand May 10 at the annual Governor's Safety and Health Conference and Exhibition in Bowling Green to present the award to company officials. During his keynote address, he urged employers to protect Kentucky workers as construction projects across the commonwealth continue to boom and factories ramp up capacity.

"Protecting our folks on the job – it's a part of our faith; it's part of our values; it's a part of looking out for everyone and living that very simple lesson that everybody counts," Gov. Beshear said. "Every single person has value. Everyone is a child of God, and when we commit to safety, I think we live out that faith and those values."

For more than three decades, the Kentucky Labor Cabinet and Kentucky Safety and Health Network, Inc. have partnered to host the Governor's Safety and Health Conference and Exposition. The annual event provides private-sector employers an opportunity to attend technical training on a myriad of workplace safety topics and engage with safety and health specialists.

Increased attention to workplace safety by employers in recent years has continued to pay dividends, according to the Governor. The state's recordable, nonfatal private- and public-sector occupational injury and illness rate fell last year to the lowest point on record since the Bureau of Labor Statistics began tracking it in 1996.

"No matter where you work in the commonwealth, every Kentuckian has the right to be safe and to earn a living they can raise their family on," Gov. Beshear said. "And everyone should feel confident knowing their employer is working just as hard every day to improve safety in every single way."

Sekisui Specialty Chemicals' primary product is Selvol, a line of high-performance polyvinyl alcohol polymers and copolymers used in paper, adhesive, packaging, construction, personal care, and many other specialty formulations. The company also represents Durastream CPVC compounds and resins, Advancell expandable microspheres, and S-LEC BK polyvinyl acetal resins. Sekisui Specialty Chemicals is a subsidiary of the Sekisui Chemical Group, a multibillion dollar, global company that delivers a wide range of products and services to enrich people's lives. The company is comprised of core businesses and technologies in housing, social infrastructure, and chemical solutions. For more information, visit www.sekisui-sc.com/

