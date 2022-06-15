Collibra Unveils Collibra Protect for Snowflake Data Cloud

New offering allows organizations to control data access with a few simple clicks

NEW YORK and BRUSSELS, June 15, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Collibra , the Data Intelligence company, today announced Collibra Protect with Snowflake , the Data Cloud company, during Snowflake Summit '22. The new offering is designed to help teams securely and quickly access data to drive better decision making.

Collibra Logo (PRNewsFoto/Collibra) (PRNewswire)

Today's consumers continue to be concerned about how enterprises are using personal information. According to PwC , nine in ten consumers want to see companies be more proactive about data protection. Collibra Protect with Snowflake's Data Cloud allows organizations to control access and protect sensitive information, while ensuring that employees can work at the speed of business.

Snowflake Ventures , the venture arm of Snowflake, announced investment in Collibra in January 2022 to boost product development and deliver visibility across data in Snowflake. The new Collibra Protect offering marks the first product innovation from the investment. Collibra has also achieved the highest standing in the Snowflake Partner Network as a Snowflake Elite Partner and is part of the Snowflake Governance Accelerated Program.

Collibra Protect enables users to create policies that mask sensitive data via a no-code interface, so users don't have to rely on technical resources. Users can apply policies and ensure data is protected across Snowflake. Collibra additionally provides teams with context about data to ensure that tailored policies can be put in place to protect personal information and drive better decision making.

"Collibra and Snowflake are united in our shared goal to make data easier to understand, manage and use," said Laura Sellers, Chief Product Officer for Collibra. "This joint integration brings crystal-clear visibility into how data is defined and governed, simplifies data access controls across the Snowflake Data Cloud, and empowers businesses with better quality data. This is a best-in-class approach that enterprises can count on to power smarter business decisions."

The Collibra Data Intelligence Cloud is the system of engagement for data that unifies data catalog, data lineage, flexible governance, continuous quality, and built-in privacy. With Collibra and Snowflake, joint customers can expect to make faster, more informed decisions so they can always stay one step ahead.

"This is an important milestone in our continued partnership with Collibra as we focus on helping customers across the globe easily and securely connect with data," said Christian Kleinerman, SVP of Product at Snowflake. "By transparently delivering data everyone can trust, we can help organizations boost employee productivity, meet today's regulatory requirements at scale and continue to innovate and grow."

"Data security is fundamental for effective data management," said Jennifer Glenn, Research Director for Information and Data Security at IDC. "With this new capability, Collibra is making it easier for data stewards to secure and protect sensitive information."

"We have been using Collibra for some time now and we are kicking off our journey with Snowflake," said Koenraad D'Hondt, Data Architecture & Governance CoE Lead at Telenet. "The recent investment of Snowflake into Collibra and roadmap prioritization reassure us we have the right partners and a solid toolkit to continue delivering on our mission: ensuring quality data is available in a secure way to all relevant business and data stakeholders."

Collibra was awarded the Snowflake Financial Services and Healthcare and Life Sciences Competency badges for its ability to support banking, insurance, and healthcare customers in Snowflake Data Cloud. Collibra is extending the depth of its platform, unlocking new ways to transform the industry and accelerate data-driven outcomes for customers.

Learn more about Collibra Protect for Snowflake.

Additional Resources

About Collibra

Since 2008, Collibra has been uniting organizations by delivering trusted data for every use, for every user, and across every source. Our Data Intelligence Cloud brings flexible governance, continuous quality and built-in privacy to all types of data. The Global 2000 relies on Collibra to create the critical alignment that accelerates workflows and delivers better results faster. We have a diverse global footprint, with offices in the U.S., Belgium, Australia, Czech Republic, France, Poland and the U.K. To learn more, visit collibra.com , follow @Collibra on Twitter or follow us on LinkedIn .

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Collibra