Ascent Funding Recognized as One of American Banker's 'Best Places to Work in FinTech'

Ascent Funding Recognized as One of American Banker's 'Best Places to Work in FinTech'

SAN DIEGO, June 16, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Ascent Funding , a leader in outcomes-based lending and student success, announced today it was named a 2022 Best Places to Work in FinTech by American Banker, ranking #2 overall.

About Ascent FundingAscent is built around one guiding principle: Student loans should expand possibilities, not limit them. That’s why Ascent created a new private student loan model that gives students more opportunities to qualify for a loan, with or without a cosigner, to get the funding needed to cover tuition and living expenses. For eligible juniors, seniors and graduate students without a cosigner, Ascent utilizes broader credit tiers and considers creditworthiness, school, graduation date, major, cost of attendance and other factors. Ascent encourages transparency and financial wellness by incorporating financial literacy into the application process, preserving the notion that an education is an investment where students and families should understand the return on their investment relative to the cost. Ascent also offers benefits and resources that set students and families up for financial success. To learn more about Ascent student loan options and benefits, please visit AscentStudentLoans.com. (PRNewsfoto/Ascent Funding) (PRNewswire)

"To be named among one of the top companies to work for in the financial technology industry is a reflection of the collaborative culture and student-focused mission we empower at Ascent," said Chairman and Chief Executive Officer Ken Ruggiero. "When you're passionate about the work you do every day and trust each other, you inspire innovation and preserve top talent."

Ascent was ranked #2 overall as one of the Best Places to Work in FinTech and recognized for encouraging employees to recharge through generous time-off programs and incentive bonuses. For every three years of service, Ascent rewards employees with a $2,000 vacation bonus and an additional $1,000 incentive for the employee to spend on themselves. During this time off, IT disables account access, including emails, forcing employees to take their well-earned time off.

As a leader in the financial technology and higher education industries, Ascent is on a mission to build financing products and student success benefits that support families as they think about how they invest in education.

American Banker's annual survey identifies, recognizes, and honors the best employers in the financial technology industry.

Ascent and other winners were selected through a two-part survey conducted with the help of the Best Companies Group. The survey measured employee satisfaction in addition to examining benefits and policies.

For information about Ascent and career opportunities to join the team, visit AscentFunding.com/Careers .

About Ascent Funding

Ascent Funding is an award-winning company committed to student success. Ascent is revolutionizing how students and families plan for, pay for, and succeed in education at more than 2,600 traditional schools and coding bootcamps.

Contact for Press Inquiries

Alicia Chavez | Director, Brand & Content Marketing

partner@ascentfunding.com

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Ascent Funding