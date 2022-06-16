Bev Partners with wayOUT & TikTok's The Old Gays to Serve Pride This Summer

The Canned Wine Company Unveils Ad Campaign, with a Surprise Cameo from New Bev Investor Halle Berry, and Product Innovation Donating a Portion of Proceeds to wayOUT

VENICE, Calif., June 16, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Bev , the LA-based company committed to 'breaking the glass' with wine crafted for the can, today announced the launch of their Serving Pride campaign in benefit of wayOUT , a 501(c)(3) non-profit organization seeking to empower LGBTQ+ people to feel safe being who they really are. The campaign, which includes new product innovation, out-of-home advertising, a social campaign, and Los Angeles-based activations, kicks off today with the launch of limited-edition Bev Pride, a white wine spritz that donates 10% of proceeds to wayOUT. The launch coincides with Bev announcing Academy Award Winning Actor and Director Halle Berry, who makes a cameo in the campaign video, as its newest investor.

Bev Pride is a new 5% AbV spritz that pairs premium sauvignon blanc wine with crisp, clean, and bold bubbles for a playfully tart, deliciously dry taste. Crafted from California grapes, each ready to go, single serve, 250ml can holds 1 ½ glasses with zero sugar and only 72 calories per serving.

The limited-edition SKU was revealed on social media this morning in a one minute and fifty second spot featuring TikTok's 'The Old Gays' and included an appearance from Academy Award Winning Actor, Director, and Bev Investor Halle Berry. The spot, which pays a cheeky nod to Charlie's Angels, asks each of the four members of the utterly iconic group to share how they are committing to living their best lives and serving pride. The campaign will also feature out-of-home advertising in select markets, including Venice, California; Miami, Florida; and New York's West Village.

"As a female-founded and led brand operating in an industry known for its lack of diversity, my intention with Bev has always been to create a brand that felt inclusive and spoke to our customers in a positive, uplifting, and authentic way," said Alix Peabody, founder and CEO of Bev. "That is why this year, it was important for us to use our privilege and platform to help support wayOUT, an organization that's committed to the safety and empowerment of LGBTQ+ people nationwide. We're honored to be partnering with the non-profit this month and beyond."

"By investing in affirming spaces in local communities across the country, wayOUT aims to change what it means to grow up as a gender or sexual minority in the United States. We know that programs that promote inclusivity and authenticity not only improves the lives of LGBTQ+ people but saves them too," said Brenden Kennedy, National Board President of wayOUT. "Bev's commitment to safely celebrating individuality is the perfect, natural alignment to what wayOUT represents as an organization. We are humbled and incredibly grateful to be partnering with Bev to spread our mission and Serve Pride!"

Bev's limited-edition varietal, Bev Pride, will be available starting today on drinkbev.com and at Target, Total Wine, and other select retailers nationwide. Customers can purchase it as part of a 4pk for $14.99. For every purchase, Bev will be donating 10% of proceeds directly to wayOUT.

For more information on Bev's Serving Pride campaign please visit, www.drinkbev.com/pages/bev-pride . Additionally, information on wayOUT and the critical work they do, can be found at www.wayout.lgbt .

About Bev

Bev is a woman-founded media and product platform transforming drinking culture for good. "Made by Chicks & Good Dudes," Bev is reimagining social spaces, social norms, and social drinks to make the good times better, shaping a world where social moments build us up, not break us down. Founded by Alix Peabody in 2017, Bev is currently focused on expanding access to a new kind of canned wine designed for a growing audience of socially-conscious consumers. With zero sugar and no added preservatives, Bev's thoughtfully crafted premium wines are crisp, dry, fresh, and fizzy. Find Bev's 7 varietals at a store, restaurant, or bar near you. Or place your first order online at drinkbev.com .

For more information about Bev, please visit drinkbev.com .

About wayOUT

The wayOUT LGBT Foundation is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit whose mission is to empower LGBTQ+ people to feel safe being who they really are. wayOUT's mantra, "here. queer." signals to LGBTQ+ people that wayOUT is working towards a future where everyone can and should feel safe to be their most authentic selves wherever and however they live their lives. Each year, wayOUT issues new grants to life-saving organizations in local communities with limited or restricted access to resources. A fully volunteer organization, wayOUT has raised over $1M for 19 LGBTQ+ programs since 2016. Today, wayOUT has over 70 volunteer-members across five chapters in the Bay Area, New York City, Los Angeles, Seattle, & Atlanta.

For more information, please visit wayout.lgbt .

Bev & The Old Gays (PRNewswire)

Bev Logo (PRNewswire)

