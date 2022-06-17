Allego® Recognized by Boston Business Journal as a Best Place to Work for Fifth Year In a Row

Commitment to employee engagement and satisfaction places Allego as a top-scoring company in Greater Boston area

WALTHAM, Mass., June 17, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Allego , the leading sales enablement platform provider, today announced it has been named as a 2022 Boston Business Journal Best Places to Work honoree for the fifth consecutive year. The winners were honored Thursday night at a casino-themed event at the Boston Park Plaza hotel. The BBJ's Best Places to Work program is an exclusive ranking of the Massachusetts companies that have built outstanding work environments for their people. Winners are selected based on high scores from employee attitude and satisfaction survey results.

The 80 companies honored in 2022 range in size and industry, with winners from the technology sector, retail industry, health care space, commercial real estate and more.

"Allego continues to adapt our work environment to the way employees prefer to work in a hybrid world," said Amy Cohn, Chief People Officer at Allego. "Being recognized as a BBJ Best Place to Work for the fifth year is truly gratifying and a testament to the culture we've created that fosters true happiness and success at work."

The 181 businesses that met criteria for office location and size participated in employee-engagement surveys distributed by Business Journal partner Quantum Workplace. Employees were asked to rate their work environment, work-life balance, job satisfaction, advancement opportunities, management, compensation, and benefits.

"We are so glad to be able to celebrate this year's Best Places to Work in person. These companies signify teamwork, retention, engagement, trust with co-workers and senior leaders. Together they create a dynamic, innovative place where people want to work and grow," said Carolyn Jones, Market President and Publisher of the Boston Business Journal.

This recognition from the Boston Business Journal is yet another accolade confirming Allego's ongoing commitment to its employees. Recently, Allego was named a Top Place to Work in MA by The Boston Globe for the second year and one of Selling Power's 50 Best Companies to Sell For for the second time.

For the full list of 2022 BBJ Best Places to Work honorees, visit: https://www.bizjournals.com/boston/best-places-to-work

To learn more about career opportunities at Allego, and get additional information on our mission and core values, please visit: https://www.allego.com/about/careers/

About Allego

Allego provides a complete sales enablement platform with patented technology that ensures sellers have the skills, knowledge, and content they need to engage buyers in a hybrid world. In place of traditional training and content enablement tactics, which are rapidly outdated and often ineffective, Allego empowers reps with the activated content they need to close deals faster, and the personalized coaching and learning they require for continuous improvement – all in the flow of their daily work. More than 750,000 professionals use Allego every day to revolutionize the way they manage seller and buyer content, train and upskill teams, and collaborate with buyers digitally. To learn more about Allego and how it can help you win with your sellers and buyers, please visit Allego.com .

Allego Contacts

Allison Rynak

617.645.0314

arynak@allego.com

BLASTmedia for Allego

Nikita Robinson

317.806.1900 ext. 174

allego@blastmedia.com

"Allego" is a registered trademark of Allego, Inc.

