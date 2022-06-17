Checkpoint set to present its latest technologies at NRF Protect 2022

Checkpoint will unveil its latest innovations in the US

THOROFARE, N.J., June 17, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- During the upcoming NRF Protect event in Cleveland, OH from June 21-23, Checkpoint Systems – a leading provider of source to shopper solutions – will present its latest innovations, designed to enable retailers to better protect merchandise and increase sales.

NRF Protect is renowned for bringing together retail industry professionals who focus on loss prevention and other aspects of security. This year the event will be addressing the challenges being faced in the post-Covid-19 era.

New innovation on display in the US for the first time

Checkpoint's team of experts will be on-hand during the show to demonstrate its newest technologies and wide range of solutions developed for apparel, big box, discount, grocery and DIY retailers, as well as drug and department stores.

Retailers in attendance will be able to explore the following during the event:

Innovative technologies

Checkpoint will be revealing numerous new product innovations in the US for the first time, including solutions to tackle Organized Retail Crime, RFID applications for the grocery sector that will reduce perishable food waste, and new source tagging programs and label ranges

EAS antenna ranges

The company's full complement of EAS antennas will be on display at the show, demonstrating the different technologies and design styles that Checkpoint can deploy, including its award-winning, stylish NEO devices

Alpha High Theft Soltions

The company will also present its latest solutions that are designed to solve retailers' most pressing theft issues. Checkpoint's vast array of innovative, high quality Alpha High Theft Solutions – many of which are proudly manufactured in Canton, OH – will be on display, including its Spider Wrap, Bug Tag and Keeper solutions. Alpha products are designed to protect at-risk merchandise, whilst allowing items to be displayed openly so consumers can interact with the products

Apparel Labelling Solutions

Checkpoint will also be demonstrating how it provides a complete RFID solution to retailers, brand owners and manufacturers – from label production to merchandise identification.

We look forward to demonstrating our vast array of solutions and latest innovative ideas.

Eric McNaul, Vice-President, at Checkpoint said:

"We are delighted to be returning to NRF Protect this year to engage with current and potential customers. The retail industry continues to navigate through turbulent times and we are proud to be working with a number of high profile stores, deploying innovative technolgoies that are helping them thrive post-pandemic.

"The new solutions we will display at the event, many making their debut in the US, are all designed with one thing in mind – to help retailers succeed. Our solutions will help stores overcome the latest trends in loss prevention, as well as improve their ability to sell merchandise."

For more information please visit Booth 6009 during NRF Protect.

About Checkpoint Systems, Inc. (www.checkpointsystems.com)

A division of CCL Industries, Checkpoint Systems is a global leader in RF EAS, RFID and Alpha High Theft solutions for the retail industry, delivering loss prevention and merchandise visibility in a growing omni channel environment. As pioneers of retail technologies for over 50 years, Checkpoint Systems is a vertically integrated RF/RFID solution provider for the retail industry. Our Alpha High Theft Solutions provides retailers with innovative and technologically advanced products engineered to protect high-theft merchandise. Checkpoint Retail Solutions provides a unique offering of software, hardware, labels, tags and connected cloud-based solutions. Our solutions optimize retail operations and efficiencies with improved on-shelf availability, reduced shrink and intuitive real-time data throughout the supply chain and in-store, resulting in improved profitability and an enriched consumer experience.

About CCL Industries

CCL Industries Inc., a world leader in specialty label and packaging solutions for global corporations, small businesses and consumers, employs over 21,000 people and operates over 180 production facilities in 40 countries on six continents with corporate offices in Toronto, Canada, and Framingham, Massachusetts. For more information, visit www.cclind.com.

