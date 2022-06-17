2 Strong 4 Bullies
CBS19 Advertising
CLE Weekend
Cribbs in the CLE
W82TXT
Deals
Contests

OSCR SHAREHOLDER ALERT: Jakubowitz Law Reminds Oscar Shareholders of a Lead Plaintiff Deadline of July 11, 2022

Published: Jun. 17, 2022 at 5:45 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago

NEW YORK, June 17, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Jakubowitz Law announces that a securities fraud class action lawsuit has commenced on behalf of shareholders of Oscar Health, Inc. (NYSE: OSCR).

To receive updates on the lawsuit, fill out the form:
https://claimyourloss.com/securities/oscar-health-inc-loss-submission-form/?id=28683&from=4

This lawsuit is on behalf of persons and entities that purchased or otherwise acquired Oscar Class A common stock pursuant and/or traceable to the registration statement and prospectus issued in connection with the Company's March 2021 initial public offering.

Shareholders interested in acting as a lead plaintiff representing the class of wronged shareholders have until July 11, 2022 to petition the court. Your ability to share in any recovery doesn't require that you serve as a lead plaintiff.

According to a filed complaint, Oscar Health, Inc. issued materially false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (1) Oscar was experiencing growing COVID-19 testing and treatment costs; (2) Oscar was experiencing growing net COVID costs; (3) Oscar would be negatively impacted by an unfavorable prior year Risk Adjustment Data Validation result relating to 2019 and 2020; (4) Oscar was on track to be negatively impacted by significant SEP membership growth; and (5) as a result of the foregoing, defendants' positive statements about the Company's business, operations, and prospects were materially misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis.

Jakubowitz Law is vigorous in pursuit of justice for shareholders who have been the victim of securities fraud. Attorney advertising. Prior results do not guarantee similar outcomes.

CONTACT:
JAKUBOWITZ LAW
1140 Avenue of the Americas
9th Floor
New York, New York 10036
T: (212) 867-4490
F: (212) 537-5887

View original content:

https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/oscr-shareholder-alert-jakubowitz-law-reminds-oscar-shareholders-of-a-lead-plaintiff-deadline-of-july-11-2022-301569955.html

SOURCE Jakubowitz Law

The above press release was provided courtesy of PRNewswire. The views, opinions and statements in the press release are not endorsed by Gray Media Group nor do they necessarily state or reflect those of Gray Media Group, Inc.