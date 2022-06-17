Zywave & Advisen Announce 2022 Cyber Risk Award Winners

The annual black-tie gala returned in-person to celebrate the cyber risk industry's top performers

NEW YORK, June 17, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Leading insurtech provider, Zywave, along with Advisen, a Zywave company, honored the cyber risk industry's top performers at the ninth annual Cyber Risk Awards, held in-person at Gotham Hall in New York City the evening of Thursday, June 16, 2022.

Zywave_logo (PRNewsfoto/ZYWAVE) (PRNewswire)

Thousands of cyber industry professionals cast their votes throughout the five-week voting process, yielding the highest voter turnout in the event's history. The winners were announced during a gala dinner for 480 attendees, sponsored by Arete, The Beckage Firm, CFC Underwriting, Epiq, and Pondurance.

"We congratulate all of the award winners and those who were nominated," said Jeff Cohen, Zywave senior vice president. "We want to especially thank everyone who voted and helped contribute to the success of this recognition program. It was wonderful to gather and celebrate in-person for the first time in two years as we applaud all of the outstanding efforts from the cyber risk industry."

Four individuals and 11 companies were recognized with awards given out during the evening. In addition, the program featured presentations by AXA XL's Jeremy Gittler, Shannon Groeber and Graeme Newman of CFC Underwriting, Tom Reagan from Marsh, Stott and May's Karl Sharman, and WTW's Tom Srail.

Below is the complete list of award winners:

Individuals

Cyber Risk Industry Person of the Year- USA: Jennifer Coughlin, Mullen Coughlin

Cyber Risk Industry Person of the Year- London: James Burns, CFC Underwriting

Cyber Risk Industry Person of the Year- Rest of the World: Maya Bundt, Swiss Re

Cyber Risk Industry Person of the Year- Actuary/Modeler: Rajeev Gupta, Cowbell Cyber

Companies

Cyber Event Response Team of the Year: Kroll

Cyber Newcomer of the Year: Mosaic

Cyber Reinsurer or Reinsurance Broker of the Year: Munich Re

Cyber Law Firm of the Year: Mullen Coughlin

Cyber Technology Provider of the Year: CrowdStrike

Cyber Product or Partnership of the Year: Chubb's Widespread Event Coverage

Cyber Claims Team (Insurer or MGA): CFC Underwriting

Cyber MGA of the Year: Evolve MGA

Cyber Retail Broking Team of the Year: Marsh

Cyber Wholesale Broking Team of the Year: INSUREtrust

Cyber Insurer of the Year: Beazley

For more information on Zywave, visit www.zywave.com. To learn more about Advisen, a Zywave company, acquired by Zywave in November 2020, visit www.advisenltd.com.

About Zywave

Zywave leads the insurtech industry, fueling business growth for its partners with cloud-based sales management, client delivery, content and analytics solutions. Zywave's all-in-one platform provides customizable, user-friendly options that enable insurance professionals to build a unique solution to fit their specific growth goals—their own Modern RevOps Machine. More than 15,000 carriers, agencies and brokerages worldwide—including all of the top 100 U.S. insurance brokerages—use Zywave solutions to enhance client services, achieve business growth and promote greater health, wellness, risk management and safety. Additional information can be found at www.zywave.com.

Contact: Megan O'Shea

megan.oshea@zywave.com

414-454-6117

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Zywave