Lichen Planopilaris Responsive to a Natural Botanical Treatment

LOS ANGELES, June 21, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Lichen Planopilaris (LPP) is a disease that can lead to patchy areas of permanent baldness. Besides baldness, severe irritation, and itching, LPP contributes to a diminished quality of life. LPP accounts for 1 - 7.5% of hair loss cases, affecting about 1-7% of middle-aged women, and is known as a source of frustration for both doctors and patients due to current drug treatments, such as regular scalp injections, often proving ineffective with unwanted side effects that preclude long-term use.

First Study Reporting LPP Response to a Natural Product

In a recent study titled: Lichen Planopilaris Responsive to a Novel Phytoactive Botanical Treatment: A Case Series , published in Dermatology and Therapy, four patients from two clinics with LPP successfully responded to a new botanical formula, either applied topically or combined with its capsule formulation, Dr.UGro Gashee. Within weeks of initiating treatment, all patients experienced resolution of symptoms and inflammation with signs of hair regrowth sustained throughout follow-up.

According to Dr. Umar, the report's lead author, it is an important finding for a typically unremitting disease since three of the four patients received Gashee exclusively, and three had failed previous drug treatments. Furthermore, a previously published study had showcased the potential of Gashee in another scarring hair loss condition called Central Centrifugal Cicatricial Alopecia.

According to Dr. Umar, botanical formulations may be an important treatment regimen given their potential effectiveness and favorable safety profile, particularly for chronic conditions that typically require continued treatments for several years. Dr. Umar added: "the goal is to find an effective treatment with the best side effect profile and least interference with patients' lifestyle and quality of life."

Gashee was invented by Dr. Umar using proprietary methods and plant-based ingredients. It is an eco-friendly natural product manufactured using sustainable processes in harmony with Mother Nature. Dr. Umar notes, "Our findings suggest that the role of botanicals such as Gashee in treating LPP warrants further investigation in larger, controlled trials involving more patients."

Dr. Umar is a board-certified dermatologist, a fellow of the American Academy of Dermatology, and a world-renowned hair expert with several related patents in hair transplantation. He is an associate faculty at the Department of Medicine, Dermatology Division, University of California, Los Angeles, Harbor-UCLA Medical Cente r, Torrance, where he leads the Scalp Disorders Specialty Clinic and has a private practice at Dr. U Hair and Skin Clinic in Manhattan Beach, California.

