Orolia Introduces New mRO-50 Ruggedized, a Robust Low SWaP-C Mini-Rubidium Oscillator

NEUCHATEL, Switzerland, June 21, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Orolia, the world leader in resilient positioning, navigation and timing (PNT) solutions and space-based atomic clocks, has introduced an upgraded edition of its low SWaP-C miniaturized rubidium oscillator product line, the mRO-50 Ruggedized , to meet the latest military and aerospace requirements where time stability and power consumption are critical.

Orolia's new mRO-50 Ruggedized miniaturized rubidium oscillator provides accurate frequency and precise time synchronization to mobile applications, such as military radio-pack systems in GNSS-degraded or denied environments. (PRNewswire)

The mRO-50 Ruggedized provides a one-day holdover below 1µs and a retrace below 1E-10 in a form factor (50.8 x 50.8 x 20mm) that takes up only 51 cc of volume (about one-third of the volume compared to standard rubidiums) and consumes only 0.36W of power, which is about ten times less than existing solutions with similar capabilities.

With these competitive advantages, the new mRO-50 Ruggedized miniaturized rubidium oscillator provides accurate frequency and precise time synchronization to mobile applications, such as military radio-pack systems in GNSS-degraded or denied environments. Its wide-range operating temperature of -40°C to 80°C is also ideal for various range of applications such as underwater, military communications, radars, low earth orbit, electronic warfare, airborne and unmanned vehicles.

"Our dedication and innovative design have contributed to the most accurate GNSS systems in service today," said Orolia's Atomic Clocks Product Line Director, Jean-Charles Chen. "Orolia launched the mRO-50 in 2020, bringing the best rubidium technologies into one small form factor and ultra-portable packaging."

The mRO-50 Ruggedized enhances this breakthrough technology with modifications providing wider thermal range, quicker lock and higher stability. For in-depth mRO-50 Ruggedized product details, applications and technical information, please register for Orolia's Launch Webinar on July 7. Click here to register.

Orolia's proven timing solutions support several space agencies and research institutes worldwide, including the European Space Agency (ESA), NASA, Jet Propulsion Labs, Space-X, Blue Origin, the Centre National d'Étude Spatiales (CNES France), the National Physics Laboratory (NPL UK), Deutsches Zentrum für Luft- und Raumfahrt (DLR Germany) and the Japan Aerospace Exploration Agency (JAXA), among others.

The ESA awarded Orolia two contracts to provide atomic clocks for the first 12 satellites for the Galileo Second Generation System (G2S). Each of the new G2S satellites (designed to provide unprecedented accuracy worldwide) will contain three Orolia Rubidium Atomic Frequency Standards (RAFS) and two Orolia atomic clock physics packages integrated with Leonardo's Passive Hydrogen Masers (PHM).

About Orolia

Orolia is the world leader in Resilient Positioning, Navigation and Timing (PNT) solutions that improve the reliability, performance and safety of critical, remote or high-risk operations, even in GPS/GNSS denied environments. Orolia provides virtually fail-safe GNSS and PNT solutions for military and commercial applications worldwide. www.orolia.com

