TekSynap Named a 2022 Washington Post Top Workplace

Fastest-growing GovCon IT company recognized for commitment to culture and employee satisfaction

RESTON, Va., June 21, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- TekSynap, a leading provider of innovative technology solutions for U.S. federal government agencies, announced today it was named one of The Washington Post's 2022 Top Workplaces in the Washington, D.C. area.

"TekSynap is a high-energy company, and that begins with bringing all of our energy to every meeting, every task, every deliverable. Leadership is intrinsic in the way we want our company to look, feel and be," says Kamran Jinnah, CEO, TekSynap. "I believe that culture with a positive vibe attracts more of the same. This has been the key to our success."

While many companies are losing employees to burnout and fatigue in the wake of COVID-19, TekSynap continues to cement its reputation as an employer of choice through a total commitment to creating a positive working atmosphere. TekSynap drives employee satisfaction by empowering its workforce with the right tools, training and authority. This culture of enthusiasm cultivates a can-do attitude where any goal can be achieved to bring success to each customer.

This honor is the latest in a string of 2022 recognitions for both growth and culture, including recently being named to the Inc. 5000: Fastest-Growing Private Companies in the Mid-Atlantic Region and to the Glassdoor Best Places to Work .

The Washington Post's 2022 Top Workplaces selection process was based solely on employee feedback gathered through an anonymous third-party survey that measured several aspects of workplace culture, including alignment, execution and connection. It is now in its ninth year. View the full list of 2022 honorees.

About TekSynap

TekSynap is a full spectrum systems integrator. We deploy industry-leading solutions that provide effective computing and communication environments. We supply IT professionals with management experience and technical expertise, to ensure that projects and programs are completed on time and within your budget. At TekSynap, an ethic of hard work, dedication, and enthusiasm cultivates a can-do atmosphere where any goal can be achieved.

Media Contact

Toni Fisher, SVP

toni.fisher@teksynap.com

571-271-6707

View original content:

SOURCE TekSynap