ADVON Corporation Wins SBA's 2022 Southeast Region Small Business Federal Contractor of the Year Award

The top-level construction team is a service-disabled veteran-owned small business based in Tallahassee, Florida

TALLAHASSEE, Fla., June 22, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- ADVON Corporation, a Service-Disabled Veteran-Owned Small Business (SDVOSB), was recently honored with the U.S. Small Business Administration's (SBA) 2022 Southeast Region Small Business Federal Contractor of the Year award. This prestigious award recognizes exemplary small businesses that have achieved significant success in the federal contracting arena.

Advon Corporation is the recipient of the 2022 Small Business Association Federal Contractor Of The Year Award (PRNewswire)

ADVON is a top-level construction team based in Tallahassee, Florida, that is deployed first to coordinate efforts in the field. They specialize in industrial, institutional, and commercial projects. Their customers include the National Aeronautics and Space Administration (NASA), the Veterans Administration (VA), the Department of Defense (DOD), and other public and private institutions.

"As a contractor who is fortunate to have worked with governmental institutions such as NASA and the VA, being recognized for our diligent work by the SBA is a great honor. It speaks to the culture at ADVON and the hard-working people who make up our team," said Bill Graham, President and Founder of ADVON Corporation.

Each year during National Small Business Week, the U.S. Small Business Administration shines a spotlight on the outstanding achievements of small businesses and entrepreneurs from across the country. This year's event focused on celebrating the accomplishments of those who have helped to grow small businesses, create jobs, drive innovation, and increase America's global competitiveness. In addition, given the changing demographics of our nation, the SBA's National Small Business Week awards also recognized individuals and businesses that reflect the diverse faces of America. The US Small Business Administration believes that by honoring the achievements of all those who contribute to the success of small businesses, they can continue to create an environment that supports entrepreneurship and spurs economic growth.

Bibi Hidalco, Associate Administrator of the Office of Government Contracts, who issued the award letter to ADVON, said, "Your hard work, innovative ideas, and dedication to your community embody the spirit of excellence that has always defined our nation's small businesses, and because of these outstanding entrepreneurial achievements, the SBA is pleased to recognize your role in driving our country and economy forward."

ADVON has a team of experts with the knowledge and experience to complete any project on time and within budget while exceeding client expectations. "We understand that every project is unique, so we work closely with clients to ensure that all needs are met," said Vice President Scott Brooks.

ADVON offers services including general contracting and design-build capabilities. Their commitment to safety and service are unmatched in the industry.

For more information, visit advonconstruction.com

Media Contact: info@advonconstruction.com

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Advon Corporation