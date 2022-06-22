CASCADE SOTHEBY'S INTERNATIONAL REALTY, A PEERAGE REALTY PARTNER, JOINS FORCES WITH ICONIC INDEPENDENT, HASSON COMPANY, TO CREATE THE LUXURY REAL ESTATE POWERHOUSE IN THE PACIFIC NORTHWEST MARKET

Cascade Sotheby's International Realty, a Peerage Realty Partner, has joined forces with Hasson Company, a leading luxury residential real estate brokerage serving Portland Metro, Central Oregon, and Southwest Washington. With over 180 real estate advisors working across seven offices, Hasson Company, Realtors transacted US$2.9 billion (C$3.8 billion) in sales in 2021.

TORONTO, June 22, 2022 /PRNewswire/ - Cascade Sotheby's International Realty is partnering with leading independent firm Hasson Company ("Hasson") to create Cascade Hasson Sotheby's International Realty. The newly formed luxury brokerage is focussed on serving clients in the luxury residential real estate markets of the Pacific Northwest including Portland Metro, Bend, Redmond, Jacksonville, Ashland, Hood River, Coast markets, and Southwest Washington (Vancouver).

Both firms specialize in representing iconic properties that highlight sophisticated urban markets as well as the spectacular, rugged beauty of the Pacific Northwest region.

Cascade Hasson Sotheby's International Realty will continue to be led by Deb Tebbs, CEO of Cascade Sotheby's International Realty, Steve Studley, CEO of Hasson Company, and Hasson President, Lynae Forbes, along with all the members of both existing management teams.

"Hasson Company founder, the late Mike Hasson, was a deeply respected industry leader in Oregon and his legacy endures. His reputation for trust, integrity and exceptional client focus has continued to influence the firm's culture," said Philip White, President and CEO of Sotheby's International Realty. "Having watched the company grow steadily in both scale and talent, we could not be more delighted to welcome Hasson Company to the Sotheby's International Realty brand."

Steve Studley, CEO of Hasson Company said: "From the outset, we always maintained the only partner for Hasson Company would be Sotheby's International Realty. Now, the time is right for us to join forces and partner with Cascade Sotheby's International Realty - a company we know, admire, trust, and respect - to dominate the Pacific Northwest luxury markets."

"We are thrilled to partner with Hasson Company. All of us at Cascade Sotheby's International Realty hold Hasson Company in the highest professional and personal regard," noted Deb Tebbs, President and CEO of Cascade Sotheby's International Realty. "Hasson Company shares our values and beliefs, and our objective to build a strong and sustainable model that incorporates the most up-to-date technology, marketing and exceptional leadership to support our wonderful agents."

"With our combined scale and resources, our agents will be even better equipped to deliver exceptional real estate services from which our clients will benefit even further," she added.

Lynae Forbes, President of Hasson Company stated: "Our two firms are closely aligned in values, culture, and commitment to our shared community. This gives our combined team a wonderful start in collaborating effectively together."

Said Gavin Swartzman, President and CEO of Peerage Realty Partners: "This newly architected partnership between Hasson Company and Cascade Sotheby's International Realty is an important new milestone for Peerage Realty. Our objective is always to provide incremental strategic, financial, and human resources to enable our partner firms to continue to grow and prosper. We are thrilled to partner with such exceptional management teams to expand our presence in the growing and important Pacific Northwest market."

The Peerage group of Sotheby's International Realty affiliates includes: Sotheby's International Realty Canada ("SIRC"), Canada's largest luxury real estate brokerage with 30 offices and 690 agents in Ontario, Quebec, British Columbia and Alberta; Briggs Freeman Sotheby's International Realty with six offices and 381 agents in North Texas, including Dallas and Fort Worth; Four Seasons Sotheby's International Realty with 23 offices and 320 agents in Vermont, New Hampshire and New York (including Select Sotheby's International Realty); Jameson Sotheby's International Realty, a dominant player in the luxury residential and commercial real estate markets with six offices and 460 agents in the Greater Chicago Area; Pacific Sotheby's International Realty, based in San Diego with 620 agents and 18 offices in aspirational Southern California; Premier Sotheby's International Realty of Naples, the preeminent luxury realtor in Florida and North Carolina with 1,300 agents and 38 offices; and now Cascade Hasson Sotheby's International Realty with 391 agents and 17 offices across Oregon and Southwest Washington.

ABOUT HASSON COMPANY

Founded by Mike Hasson, an iconic industry leader, in 1991, the company has grown to about 180 full-time agents in 7 offices located throughout the Portland Metro area, Central Oregon, and one in Southwest Washington. It sold US$2.9 billion (C$3.8 billion) of luxury real estate in 2021 and has been recognized as one of the leading independent firms in the region.

In Oregon, it has offices in Portland (Northeast/Irving/Uptown), Lake Oswego, Charbonneau, Hood River, and West Linn. It also has an office in Vancouver, Washington. http://www.hasson.com/

ABOUT CASCADE SOTHEBY'S INTERNATIONAL REALTY

With 391 brokers and 17 offices serving Oregon and Southwest Washington, Cascade Sotheby's International Realty was ranked the third fastest-growing company in Portland in 2020. It has a 20 percent share of the key Bend, Oregon market, twice as much as its nearest competitor.

In 2021, posting a 30 percent increase over the previous year, Cascade Sotheby's International Realty generated over US$3.3 billion (C$4.24 billion) in sales volume.

Cascade Sotheby's International Realty has offices in the following Oregon communities: Ashland, Beaverton, Bend (2), Cannon Beach, Gearheart, Gleneden Beach, Grant's Pass, Hood River, Jacksonville, Lake Oswego, Manzanita, Portland (2), Sisters, and Sun River. In Washington, it has an office in Vancouver. www.CascadeSothebysrealty.com

ABOUT PEERAGE REALTY PARTNERS

Peerage Realty Partners is a leading residential real estate services firm, serving luxury markets across North America.

Peerage Realty brokerage partners include leading Sotheby's International Realty franchisees, and renowned independent firms in both re-sale residential real estate brokerage, and new construction marketing.

Peerage Realty core service activities include real estate financing, transaction services, asset management, and home improvement for purpose-built rental properties. Peerage Realty has the unique benefit of being a privately-owned enterprise that is positioned to commit to long-term partnerships and investments.

Peerage Realty is projected to transact over US$53 billion (C$70 billion) of residential real estate through its partner firms. Peerage Realty is currently one of the top 10 largest residential real estate service firms in North America with over 7,000 best-in-class sales representatives and employees with 276 offices across Canada and the United States.

To support growth and expansion among partners, Peerage Realty consistently provides strategic input, capital, technology, operational expertise, marketing, communications, and value-added products and services that differentiate and strengthen its partner firms in competitive markets. Its goal is to expand the suite of services that its partner firms can offer to enhance the client experience through all phases of a real estate transaction and beyond. www.peeragerealty.com

ABOUT PEERAGE CAPITAL

Peerage Capital is a leading North American business services and private investment firm. Peerage Capital is focused on partnering with exceptional, entrepreneurial management teams to form long-term investments across several strategic business services platforms including real estate services, real estate development and management, land assembly, self-storage, asset management and wealth advisory services.

A growing network of partner companies has over 7,000 sales representatives and employees across Canada and the United States with approximately US$9 billion (C$11 billion) in total assets under management (AUM) and administration. Peerage Capital focuses on service sectors where there are opportunities to achieve scale through both organic growth as well as through acquisition, operating synergies, and brand differentiation. It supports the partner firms in which it invests by providing capital as well as a team of experienced professionals who add value in such areas as strategy, finance, technology, marketing, mergers and acquisitions, and communications.

Peerage Capital believes that superior talent is the ultimate driver of long-term growth and success. It operates with a strong culture of partnership, collaboration, and alignment of interests, both economic and cultural. Peerage Capital's unique "Professional Partnership" model has been refined over 40 years to accelerate growth through value-added services that enhance the sustainable, profitable growth rate of the organization, maximizing value for all stakeholders. www.peeragecapital.com

ABOUT SOTHEBY'S INTERNATIONAL REALTY®

Sotheby's International Realty was founded in 1976 as a real estate service for discerning clients of Sotheby's auction house. Today, the company's global footprint spans nearly 1,000 offices located in 79 countries and territories worldwide, including 51 company-owned brokerage offices in key metropolitan and resort markets. In February 2004, Realogy entered a long-term strategic alliance with Sotheby's, the operator of the auction house. The agreement provided for the licensing of the Sotheby's International Realty name and the development of a franchise system. The franchise system is comprised of an affiliate network, where each office is independently owned and operated. Sotheby's International Realty supports its affiliates and agents with a host of operational, marketing, recruiting, educational and business development resources. Affiliates and agents also benefit from an association with the venerable Sotheby's auction house, established in 1744.

The affiliate network is operated by Sotheby's International Realty Affiliates LLC, and the company owned brokerages are operated by Sotheby's International Realty, Inc. Both entities are subsidiaries of Realogy Holdings Corp. (NYSE: RLGY), a global leader in real estate franchising and provider of real estate brokerage, relocation, and settlement services. Both Sotheby's International Realty Affiliates LLC and Sotheby's International Realty, Inc. fully support the principles of the Fair Housing Act and the Equal Opportunity Act. www.sothebysrealty.com

SOURCE Peerage Realty Partners Inc.