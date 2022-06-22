Concorde Career Colleges, Inc. Launches Phlebotomy Technician Program

Concorde Takes Another Step to Help Fill the Health Care Gap in Medical Technicians

MISSION, Kan., June 22, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Concorde Career Colleges, Inc., a national leader in health care education with 17 campuses in eight states, has just announced the addition of a Phlebotomy Technician Diploma Program to help address the widespread shortage of medical technicians. The new program will be available at Concorde's Dallas, Jacksonville, Kansas City, Miramar, Orlando, and Tampa campuses, reaching a large pool of potential students and educating more people about in-demand phlebotomy careers.

(PRNewsfoto/Concorde Career Colleges) (PRNewswire)

According to the U.S. Bureau Labor of Statistics, employment of phlebotomists is projected to grow 22% from 2020 to 2030, much faster than the average across all occupations, as workers change career paths or retire. Over the decade, about 19,500 openings for phlebotomists are projected annually.

Concorde's two-month diploma program consists of 40 on-site lab hours and 88 online theory hours, allowing students access to more convenient coursework material. Through hands-on training, students will learn the necessary skills required to be a successful phlebotomy technician, including properly screening patients, drawing blood for transfusions, donations, and research, and preparing samples for testing and transportation.

"Our new Phlebotomy Program allows students to gain the top-quality, in-demand skills necessary to perform the duties required of medical technicians across a variety of different clinical settings – hospitals, blood centers, and laboratories – in as little as 90 days," said Jami Frazier, CEO of Concorde Career Colleges, Inc. "For graduates who would like to further develop their knowledge in health care, we encourage them to continue their educational journey with us and the wide range of programs we offer."

Upon program completion, students will have the knowledge to take the Phlebotomy Technician Certification (PCT) exam, given through the American Medical Certification Association (AMCA), with no additional expenses. Concorde also offers exam preparation to ensure every student has equal opportunities to become a certified medical technician.

For graduates who wish to further their health care training, Concorde offers a 9-month Medical Assistant (MA) Diploma Program that teaches students how to schedule patients, maintain medical records, preform common diagnostic tests, prepare samples, receive patient vital signs and medical history, and practice basic first aid and CPR. The MA Diploma Program is offered at all 17 Concorde campuses, giving more students the opportunity to continue developing their skills in health care. If graduates from the Phlebotomy Technician Diploma Program choose this education pathway, tuition discount assistance is available.

To learn more about the wide variety of health care programs offered at Concorde, please visit www.concorde.edu or call 1-800-280-5231

About Concorde Career Colleges, Inc.

Concorde Career Colleges, Inc., which operates 17 campuses in eight states under the brands Concorde Career College and Concorde Career Institute, prepares America's next generation of health care and dental professionals for rewarding careers. The Concorde hybrid/blended education model combines online coursework with in-person lab classes and clinical experiences. Concorde's 25 student-focused academic programs and personalized support prepares graduates for in-demand careers in nursing, dental, respiratory, diagnostic and other health care roles. Concorde's campuses are accredited by either the Accrediting Commission of Career Schools and Colleges (ACCSC) or the Council on Occupational Education (COE). For more information, visit www.concorde.edu.

Media Contact:

Devyn Raver

CBD Marketing

draver@cbdmarketing.com

312.661.1050

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Concorde Career Colleges