InventHelp Inventors Develop Modified Jewelry Gift Box (NJD-2434)

PITTSBURGH, June 22, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- "We wanted to create a new way to enjoy music when opening a jewelry gift box," said one of two inventors, from N. Brunswick, N.J., "so we invented the SMART GIFT BOX. Our design would offer a unique box option when giving jewelry as a gift."

The patent-pending invention provides a modified design for jewelry gift boxes. In doing so, it offers an alternative to traditional analog musical gift boxes. As a result, it enables the user to select and play music or audio content and it enhances entertainment. The invention features a unique design that is easy to use so it is ideal for households. Additionally, it is producible in design variations.

The original design was submitted to the New Jersey sales office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 20-NJD-2434, InventHelp, 217 Ninth Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15222, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at http://www.InventHelp.com.

