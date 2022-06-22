Kit Check Customers Report The Most Success In Seeing Tangible Outcomes

ALEXANDRIA, Va., June 22, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Kit Check, the leading automation vendor in Medication Intelligence™ was reviewed in KLAS's Drug Diversion Monitoring Report for its diversion monitoring software, Bluesight for Controlled Substances . Drug diversion monitoring continues to be a high-priority issue for hospital pharmacy departments across the U.S. The report analyzes the performance of several vendors and highlights those who consistently deliver key insights and analytics that help organizations prevent and identify drug diversion.

Kit Check is the market share leader and a top performing vendor in this report, with Kit Check customers consistently seeing success in tangible outcomes. Earlier this year, Kit Check was ranked Best in KLAS for drug diversion monitoring for the third consecutive year.

In the report, Kit Check's Bluesight for Controlled Substances ranked the highest under the loyalty pillar which gauges customers satisfaction and likelihood of recommending the product to others.

Participants ranked Bluesight for Controlled Substances overwhelmingly above market average when asked if Bluesight for Controlled Substance was part of their long-term plans. Respondents also ranked Kit Check highly for overall satisfaction and applauded the platform for its ease of use, allowing for customers to save time and readily identify potential cases of diversion.

"The vendor is very proactive. They look to their customers' needs. Kit Check is very open to our suggestions, and they mold themselves to meet our needs. They are doing a pretty good job of listening to our concerns right now." said one respondent. It is evident customers appreciate Kit Check's regular meetings with customers to offer guidance and solicit feedback.1

Additionally, respondents say product strengths include automatic daily benchmarking and reporting and the auditing process; these capabilities, along with consistent meetings with the vendor and proactive vendor guidance, have driven customer success.

A director noted "One tangible outcome is the amount of time the system saves. I used to audit 100% of certain tabs due to issues that we identified. Auditing those tabs would take me anywhere between a half hour and an hour every day. I would have to run a hard report and then manually go into every chart. Now, when I open up the product, I know whether something isn't documented. There are some days when I have nothing to audit, and there are some days where I have a couple of things I need to look into. But the system saves a lot of time. The time savings are applied across every controlled substance, not just the specific ones. That is a huge tangible outcome.2"

"When it comes to a diversion monitoring solution, tangible outcomes are always our number one focus." said Kevin MacDonald, co-founder and CEO of Kit Check. "We look to empower our customers to make informed decisions and the KLAS report highlights the value our customers are receiving."

To learn more about KLAS, please visit http://www.klasresearch.com.

About Kit Check

Kit Check® is the leading provider of automated medication tracking and diversion detection solutions for hospital pharmacies in the U.S., bringing visibility, simplicity, and predictability to the complex world of medication supply management. Our groundbreaking Medication Intelligence™ solutions provide item-level visibility, workflow simplicity, and actionable analytics, empowering stakeholders to deliver the right medicine to the right patient at the right time, every time. To date, our more than 950 U.S. and Canadian hospital partners have adopted Kit Check solutions to solve the most challenging of healthcare problems. Kit Check Solutions help providers save time, manage inventory, prevent diversion at their facilities, save money on medication spend, and ensure patient safety. More information about Kit Check and our software solutions can be found at kitcheck.com.

About KLAS

KLAS is a research and insights firm on a global mission to improve healthcare delivery by amplifying the provider's voice. Working with thousands of healthcare professionals and clinicians, KLAS gathers data and insights on software, services and medical equipment to deliver timely reports, trends and statistical overviews. The research directly represents the provider voice and acts as a catalyst for improving vendor performance.

