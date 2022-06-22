Registration Open and Request for Information: ANSI July 27-29 Workshop on Global Supply Chain Security for Microelectronics Standardization

NEW YORK, June 22, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The American National Standards Institute (ANSI) opened registration today for its workshop on global supply chain security for microelectronics standardization, being held on behalf of the U.S. Department of Defense (DoD). The workshop will take place on July 27–29 at the headquarters of Booz Allen Hamilton, 8283 Greensboro Dr., McLean, VA. While in-person participation is strongly encouraged, remote participation is available. Advance registration is requested by July 20. Note: you must be either a U.S. citizen or a U.S. lawful permanent resident to participate in the workshop. In-person attendees must be fully-vaccinated or provide proof of a negative COVID-19 test taken within 5 days prior to the workshop.

Click here to register for the workshop and view the draft agenda. Speakers contact ANSI staff for promo code.

Request for Information

The workshop will assist DoD in gathering and assessing information regarding relevant standardization activities to fulfill its mandate under Section 224 of the FY20 National Defense Authorization Act requiring that DoD microelectronics products and services meet trusted supply chain and operational security standards. In preparation, ANSI is issuing a Request for Information (RFI) about published industry consensus standards, standards activities underway, or other relevant guidance documents. Standards development organizations (SDOs) and others are invited to share their portfolios of relevant work by completing and returning the RFI spreadsheet to Christine Bernat (cbernat@ansi.org) and Jim McCabe (jmccabe@ansi.org) by July 15, 2022. The RFI includes instructions and additional context, as well as information previously collected/captured by ANSI staff.

"ANSI looks forward to receiving information from the standardization community to increase awareness about standards that will help to ensure the security of global supply chains for microelectronics. Together, SDOs, industry experts, and the federal government can develop a toolkit which advances this critical technology," said S. Joe Bhatia, ANSI president and CEO.

For more information, contact Jim McCabe, senior director, standards facilitation (jmccabe@ansi.org; 212-642-8921), or Christine Bernat, associate director, standards facilitation (cbernat@ansi.org; 212-642-8919).

About ANSI

The American National Standards Institute (ANSI) is a private non-profit organization whose mission is to enhance both the global competitiveness of U.S. business and the U.S. quality of life by promoting and facilitating voluntary consensus standards and conformity assessment systems, and safeguarding their integrity. Its membership is comprised of businesses, professional societies and trade associations, standards developers, government agencies, and consumer and labor organizations.

The Institute represents and serves the diverse interests of more than 270,000 companies and organizations and 30 million professionals worldwide. ANSI is the official U.S. representative to the International Organization for Standardization (ISO) and, via the U.S. National Committee, the International Electrotechnical Commission (IEC). For more information, visit www.ansi.org.

