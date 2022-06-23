Business Disruption Feared by Corporate, Sustainability Leaders if Roe vs. Wade Rollback Occurs: Survey

Women+ in Climate Tech Survey Also Reveals Projected Environmental, Social, and Governance (ESG) Budgets and Hiring

RALEIGH, N.C. and LONDON, June 23, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Women+ in Climate Tech, a global organization amplifying the voices of women+ in climate, today released the results of its survey on two issues impacting Environmental, Social, and Governance (ESG): projected ESG budgets and hiring given market tumult and inflation, and potential business impacts of a rollback of reproductive rights (i.e. Roe vs. Wade).

With just over 100 respondents—close to 47% of whom are sustainability officers, 24% are other corporate leaders, 23% climate founders and entrepreneurs, and 6% are investors—the survey revealed:

Despite market tumult and inflation, companies remain bullish on ESG. 66% of respondents say ESG budgets and hiring will grow over the next 12 months.

Reproductive health is of concern to ESG professionals, the majority of whom are women. Companies can consider this as they strive to maintain a competitive advantage in hiring and retaining ESG talent. 81% of respondents worry that a potential rollback of US reproductive rights (i.e. Roe vs. Wade) will cause business disruption of some kind, and 97% report that expanded corporate reproductive health benefits would positively influence their decision to work at a company.

"Companies can understand, from these results, that their peers do not intend to scale back their ESG ambitions, despite market uncertainty. Therefore, maintaining competitive advantage and momentum on climate means doubling down on ESG budgets and hiring," says Helen Bertelli, Co-Founder of Women+ in Climate Tech. "Given the necessity for swift action on climate, this is encouraging."

"In addition, respondents are concerned about the future of reproductive rights in the United States. After 50 years of reproductive rights embedded in the American economy and society, a potential rollback of Roe v. Wade is likely to have deleterious effects on both. States which curtail reproductive rights are likely to pay a significant economic price," says Paul Whiteley, Emeritus Professor of political economy at the University of Essex, United Kingdom, and consultant on this survey.

"At a time when female talent is in high demand, especially in fast-growing such as climate tech and sustainability and after COVID's deleterious effects on women workers, it is clear from this survey that supporting reproductive rights with actions such as expanded health benefits, may help companies in the race to recruit and retain talent," continued Whiteley.

To receive survey graphics and a copy of the data, subscribe to the Women+ in Climate Tech newsletter by clicking on: https://womeninclimatetech.org/newsletter/

Contact:

Helen Bertelli

(202) 465-1468

helen@benecomms.io

View original content:

SOURCE Women+ in Climate Tech