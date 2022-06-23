Dallas attorney Levi McCathern hails vindication for local philanthropist

DALLAS, June 23, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- A Dallas grand jury returned a No-Bill vote late yesterday that clears local real estate developer and philanthropist Bill Hutchinson of sexual assault charges filed a year ago.

Dallas Grand Jury Clears Developer Bill Hutchinson on Assault Charges (PRNewswire)

Noted Dallas attorneys Levi McCathern of McCathern, PLLC, and Dan Hagood of Daniel K. Hagood P.C. represent Mr. Hutchinson.

The ruling is vindication for Mr. Hutchinson, who was charged with an offense he did not commit. Mr. McCathern says the grand jury's decision proves Mr. Hutchinson's innocence.

"We would like to thank the Highland Park Police Department, the Dallas District Attorney's office, and the Grand Jury," Mr. McCathern says. "They took the allegations made against Mr. Hutchinson seriously, investigated them thoroughly, and, in the end, established what I have always known - Bill Hutchinson is innocent, and the accusations made against him are false.

We sincerely hope that the media will work to clear his name with the same ferocity with which they tainted it. Bill has been a pillar in the Dallas community for years and restoring him to that position benefits everyone who lives here."

