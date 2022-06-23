WWE Legend Hulk Hogan to Appear at Superhero Car Show & Comic Con

"Hulkmaniacs" will be able to meet the iconic wrestler August 4th and 5th in San Antonio, Texas

SAN ANTONIO, June 23, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The Superhero Car Show & Comic Con is excited to announce the addition of WWE legend Hulk Hogan to their star-studded lineup. Hogan will appear Thursday, August 4 and Friday, August 5 at the Freeman Expo Hall in San Antonio, Texas. The 4-day interactive pop culture festival will feature celebrity appearances, a Hollywood car show, photo ops, panel discussions, musical performances, plus much more.

WWE Legend Hulk Hogan to Appear at the Superhero Car Show & Comic Con in San Antonio, Texas this August (PRNewswire)

Hogan, a world-renowned wrestler, actor, and television personality, first gained recognition in the 1980's headlining the former World Wrestling Federation's (WWF) annual event, WrestleMania. His imprint in professional wrestling history led to his induction into the WWE's Hall of Fame in 2005 and in the New World Order (nWo) in 2020. His career transcended through several featured acting roles in films such as "Rocky III," "No Holds Barred," "Mr. Nanny," "Gremlins 2: The New Batch," "Spy Hard," and "The A-Team."

Hulk Hogan photographs and autographs will officially go on sale Thursday, June 23 at 12:00 p.m. CST online at www.pmxevents.com

Hogan will be joining other celebrity guests including Ewan McGregor, Paul Bettany, Stephen Amell, Alan Ritchson, Giancarlo Esposito, John O'Hurley and "Encanto" star Diane Guerrero.

