Stryker's debut at World Intelligence Congress: Bringing Stryker's Advanced Digital Healthcare to China

SHANGHAI, June 24, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Stryker (NYSE:SYK), a leading medical technologies company, attended the 6th World Intelligence Congress (WIC) in China, showcasing how its Advanced Digital Healthcare solutions brings clinical, operational and financial values for the healthcare market. This is the first time for Stryker to participate in WIC as a strategic partner in healthcare industry, marking a significant milestone for Stryker as it brings more Advanced Digital Healthcare solutions to the China market.

Statistical Communiqué of The People's Republic of China on the 2021 National Economic and Social Development shows that over 14.2% of the population, or 200,000,000 people are aged 65 and above, increased by 0.7% compared with that in 2020. The aging population in China presented ever pressing demands for China's health industry, in which digital technology has a key role to play in achieving "health inclusivity" and "cost reduction and efficiency improvement."

Stryker has a centralized technology organization called Digital, Robotics, and Enabling Technologies (DRE), dedicated to accelerating innovations across the enterprise. By enabling its innovative products with digital capabilities, Stryker is generating insights to drive improved clinical, operational and financial outcomes across the patient care pathway.

"We are in the world of specialization focused on each stage of the patient care pathway from transport to diagnosis to planning and the OR, to recovery and monitoring, and then rehab and follow up," says Robert Cohen, President of Digital, Robotics, and Enabling Technologies at Stryker. "We are keen to bring more of our Advanced Digital Healthcare solutions to China."

One of the highlights of our Advanced Digital Healthcare breakthroughs is Mako SmartRobotics™, a highly advanced robotics technology that transformed the way total knee, partial knee and hip replacements are performed. Mako is able to provide a personalized surgical plan based on your unique anatomy and allow doctors to cut less by cutting precisely. Mako is poised to play a bigger role in making healthcare available for more patients in China through 5G technology. In China, Stryker also provides digital MedSurg solutions in endoscopy: – 1688 andPinPoint, instruments: Core2.0 and Signature and Sonopet, Hololens - Hololens glasses and HI-Integrated surgery room solution.

"China is the second largest healthcare market in the world, and we have been witnessing booming digital healthcare development here. We are committed to working with local partners to bring more technologies to realization and benefit Chinese patients," says Greg Holman, President of Stryker China.

Stryker has over 85 global digital solutions that span the patient care pathway. We are dedicated to bringing the "best of Stryker" to customers in China, a strategic market for Stryker's global strategy. Stryker continues to live up to its promise of "grow with China" as it plays a leading role in digital innovation, introducing Advanced Digital Healthcare—innovation that empowers outcomes to China. Stryker is committed to developing healthcare solutions that fit the local market, and expand local partnerships to build an enabling ecosystem. We're passionate about digital innovation and helping our customers deliver improved outcomes—today and tomorrow.

About Stryker

Stryker is one of the world's leading medical technology companies and, together with its customers, is driven to make healthcare better. The company offers innovative products and services in Medical and Surgical, Neurotechnology, Orthopaedics and Spine that help improve patient and healthcare outcomes. Alongside its customers around the world, Stryker impacts more than 100 million patients annually. More information is available at www.stryker.com.

