Templum Named 'Best Cloud-Based Trading Environment' at the TradingTech Insight USA Awards 2022

NEW YORK, June 24, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Templum, Inc. ("Templum"), a provider of next-generation cloud-based capital market infrastructure for alternative assets and private securities, announced today that it has won the TradingTech Insight USA Award for the Best Cloud-Based Trading Environment. These awards recognize excellence in trading solutions and services for capital markets and focus on technology leaders providing exceptional trading infrastructure, trading technology, and data solutions.

Templum (PRNewsfoto/Templum Inc.) (PRNewswire)

Templum's award-winning cloud-based trading technology paves the way for investors to participate in new asset classes.

These awards are overseen by the A-Team Innovation Awards Advisory Board, which helps to shape the categories and review the nominations alongside A-Team Group editors to select the winners.

The TradingTech Insight shortlist is comprised of companies recognized as leaders in their space, shaping the future of trading infrastructure technology and data solutions, and finally chosen by the industry through a voting process.

"It is an honor to be recognized by the TradingInsight Advisory Board and the capital markets industry for this award," stated Christopher Pallotta, Founder and CEO of Templum. "Perhaps the single most significant development in securities markets in the new millennium has been the explosive growth of private markets. This has presented a challenge in creating and building an institutional-grade market infrastructure for the primary issuance and secondary trading of private securities. Templum uniquely solves this challenge. Templum's cloud-based trading environment paves the way for investors to participate in new asset classes. In addition, our combined trading solution provides an innovative and scalable ecosystem in private markets by enabling a continuous trading experience for investors/issuers rather than the current time-consuming manual processes."

Angela Wilbraham, CEO at A-Team Group, stated, "Congratulations Templum for winning Best Cloud-Based Trading Environment in the fourth annual TradingTech Insight Award USA. This year's TradingTech Insight USA awards have been extremely popular and competitive, highlighting established solution providers and innovative newcomers within capital markets that provide exceptional trading infrastructure, trading technology, and data solutions."

Templum's growing list of awards and accolades includes this recent prestigious win as well as the A-Team Innovation Award for the Most Innovative Alternative Data Solution for Trading and Analytics and shortlist recognition for "Best Alternative Data Provider" for the WatersTechnology.com Rankings 2022.

About Templum

Templum is paving the way for investors to participate in new asset classes through integrated market technologies and APIs (Application Programming Interfaces) for primary issuance and secondary trading. Templum's award-winning and patent-pending combined solution provides liquidity and distribution in private markets by enabling a continuous trading experience for investors rather than the manual processes currently in place. In doing so, Templum delivers custom trading solutions to power marketplaces.

Templum Markets LLC. is a New York-based broker-dealer and Alternative Trading System (ATS) approved to trade unregistered private securities in 53 U.S. states and territories and is a wholly-owned subsidiary of Templum, Inc., a trading technology company. For more information, please visit www.templuminc.com.

About the TradingTech Insight Awards

The awards, now in their fourth year, celebrate innovative projects and teams across vendor and practitioner communities that make use of new and emerging technologies to deliver high-value solutions for financial institutions in capital markets.

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Templum Inc.