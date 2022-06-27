Brigade Energy Services Releases 2021 Sustainability Report

Furthers Position as an Industry Leading Provider of Responsible Well Site Services

DENVER, June 27, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Brigade Energy Services, LLC ("Brigade" or the "Company"), a provider of well services across key oil and gas regions of the United States, is pleased to release its inaugural 2021 Sustainability Report. Brigade's 2021 Sustainability Report, a voluntary initiative, details the Company's enhanced ESG strategy and outlines several highlights, priorities and ambitions across environmental stewardship, social engagement, and governance practices. The Report has been prepared in accordance with the Global Reporting Initiative ("GRI") and the Company's greenhouse gas emissions data has been externally evaluated.

Justin Bliffen, Brigade's Chief Executive Officer, commented: "Brigade's Sustainability Report is a compelling opportunity for Brigade to emphasize and consistently communicate our progress and continued focus on ESG topics. We were formed in late 2016 to not just deliver economic returns to shareholders, but also evolve the well servicing sector. Our original investment thesis focused on advancing safety, service quality, and operational efficiency by innovating on three main fronts: best-in-class competency management of the workforce, data-driven measurement of performance, and creation of a culture of extreme ownership and accountability. I believe that these initiatives, and others we have taken on, fully align with the spirit and intent of an ESG fiduciary to an expanded group of stakeholders."

The report provides information on the Company's 2021 ESG activity, focusing on sustainability drivers for long-term value creation for key stakeholders including Brigade's customers, employees, and investors. Key features in this report include:

Meaningful job creation and economic advancement in communities across Texas , Wyoming , Colorado , New Mexico , North Dakota and Oklahoma

Brigade's mission critical health, safety, and competency programs, including 14,690 total hours invested in employee safety, education and competency training in 2021

Report on diversity, equity and inclusion programs embedded within the company, including a 72% minority and ethnically diverse workforce

Greenhouse gas emissions baseline assessment and emissions reduction goals

Progress on the United Nation's Sustainable Development Goals

Digitization initiatives that are enhancing wellsite performance, improving safety, and reducing emissions intensity

Todd Tomlin, Chairman of the Board and a Partner with Turnbridge Capital, the Company's largest shareholder, commented: "Turnbridge is very proud of our continued partnership with Brigade. This Sustainability Report and the Company's strategic ESG focus aligns with Turnbridge's core principles of responsible investing and our Toward-Zero™ framework. As a Board, we recognize these ESG efforts are part of Brigade's ongoing sustainability journey, and we look forward to updating progress against our goals over the coming years."

For more information and to read the full report, please visit Brigade's ESG page at: https://brigadeenergy.com/sustainability/.

